Andy Kirk: St Johnstone partnership with ‘mentor’ Craig Levein working out exactly as former Brechin boss hoped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Kirk: St Johnstone partnership with ‘mentor’ Craig Levein working out exactly as former Brechin boss hoped

The Perth assistant has been given a lot of responsibility at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein may have “mellowed” since the days when Andy Kirk played for the St Johnstone manager with Hearts.

But the standards the Perth boss demanded 20 years ago at Tynecastle are just as high as they remain at McDiarmid Park today.

And Kirk is convinced he couldn’t ask for a better “mentor” to work alongside as the pair seek to keep Saints in the Premiership and build a bright future for their new club.

“Craig has mellowed quite a lot,” said Levein’s assistant.

“As a manager when I was a player he was very demanding and rightly so.

“At Hearts we were very well organised. Everybody gave 100% every day and every game.

“He wouldn’t let those standards drop.

“He’s still the same now – just a bit more mellow in terms of his approach and thought process.

Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“He’s got so much experience in the game and for somebody like myself to not tap into that would be pretty stupid.

“He knows every situation that can come up and how to deal with it. He’s seen them all.

“Craig’s been at my stage – a young coach with loads of enthusiasm and energy.

“And he’s been a mentor for me for a number of years now.”

Shared responsibilities

When Levein was appointed as Steven MacLean’s successor in early November, he made it clear from the outset that Kirk’s role would be a senior one in terms of training ground and tactics.

And the partnership dynamics have bedded in nicely.

“I had a lot of experience coaching with Hearts at first team level,” said Kirk.

“The chance to become a manager came up with Brechin, which was something I always wanted to do.

“But this opportunity was too good to turn down.

“Being able to keep working with Craig was an added bonus.

“It’s been fantastic.

“I’m getting to work on the training pitch every day, which I love.

“And I’m part of all the decision-making processes.

“It’s been a very positive start.”

Craig Levein and Andy Kirk at Hearts.
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk at Hearts. Image: SNS.

Kirk added: “We’ve had a working relationship for a lot of years.

“Craig was the director of football at Hearts when he brought me back as a coach.

“I did the under-20s, the reserve team and even the first team at times.

“Then when I went to Brechin he was there as an advisor to the board, which was one of the reasons I took the job there if I’m being honest.

“There’s a lot of trust there.

“He knows how I want a team to play and he’s got faith in that.

“We’re constantly talking and looking at things and he allows me to go and get on with my work.

“It works really well.

“Sometimes you get on with people – that’s human nature and football.

“Having played for Craig, I think he always liked the hard work aspect that I had.

“Things like attitude are very important to Craig.

“There’s a huge level of respect and trust. When you’ve got that it’s easy to work with someone.”

Changing the routine

Since Levein and Kirk took over a couple of months ago, Saints have played four midweek games.

To a large extent the nature of their work has been hand to mouth.

The break – and, more importantly, the return from it – provides an opportunity to alter that routine.

“The schedule has been very busy since we’ve come in,” said Kirk.

“Getting two days in a row when you can train has been great but most of the time it’s either been a case of recovering from the last game or preparing for the next one.

“It’s been tough for the players.

“Once things settle down a wee bit, we’ll get more time on the training pitch and have a better opportunity to bed things in.

“Adding two or three new faces and adding more energy to the group will hopefully help things take off even more when we come back from the break.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Ian Redford poses by the River Tay in Dundee in 2013 after releasing his autobiography.
Hidden pain of former Dundee United and Dundee FC star who died 10 years…
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS
St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson confirmed as new Queen's Park boss
Israeli star David Keltjens at McDiarmid Park. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA.
St Johnstone snap up Israeli internationalist David Keltjens
David Wotherspoon is swamped by Inverness teammates
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United win race for David Wotherspoon signing as St Johnstone legend boosts…
Matt Smith has been a week-in, week-out star for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Matt Smith on Phil Foden 'inspiration' as St Johnstone star talks Wales recall hope
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith can get back into Wales squad in 2024, says…
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee waterlogged pitch battles cannot continue - Premiership deserves better
Callum Booth with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone double-winning legend Callum Booth heads out on loan
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane made his first appearance of the season against Dundee.
Dundee v St Johnstone new date confirmed as Dark Blues' postponed festive fixtures rescheduled
Steven MacLean lost his job, Craig Levein was appointed and Graham Carey scored a couple of brilliant goals.
St Johnstone half-term report card: Star man, signings rated, best moment, room for improvement…

Conversation