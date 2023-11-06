Craig Levein backs Andy Kirk to implement Brechin City style of football at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein backs Andy Kirk to implement Brechin City style of football at St Johnstone

The new Saints boss will delegate responsibility to his coaching staff.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein will give Andy Kirk great responsibility at St Johnstone.
Craig Levein will give Andy Kirk great responsibility at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone boss, Craig Levein, will give great tactical responsibility to his assistant manager, Andy Kirk.

At his first press conference since being confirmed as Steven MacLean’s successor, Levein has put meat on the bones of a delegation McDiarmid Park mantra.

And Kirk helping to transition Highland League, Brechin City’s attacking style of football to the Premiership with Saints is a key part of that.

“The reason I’ve brought Andy is that he can take some of the load – mainly the day to day coaching stuff,” said Levein, who was an unpaid advisor at Glebe Park, with Kirk the manager.

“His understanding of tactics is extremely good.

“The way he had the team at Brechin playing – if we can replicate that, which is our aim and I think we have the players here to do that, improving the players and the team is eminently possible.

“Andy has his own ideas about how the team plays.

“The reason I’m bringing Andy with me is we’re going to play the same style.

“I like it and I know from working with him for three years what he’s trying to do, tweaking things here and there.

St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager.
St Johnstone unveil Craig Levein as their new manager. Image: SNS.

“He’s got a very clear idea of how he wants to play the game.

“I’ve got a huge amount of respect for him.

“He’s a young coach making his way in the game and my job will be to manage.

“I’ll be managing everything and I’ll be managing him doing the coaching.

“I want to give him that responsibility.”

Strong quartet

Levein is happy with the combination of talents in his coaching team.

“We’ve got Alex (Cleland) and Hinchy (Craig Hinchliffe) who know the club and the players,” said the 59-year-old.

“And with Andy and myself I feel we can split the duties so everybody is doing what they’re good at.”

