Craig Levein backs Andy Kirk to implement Brechin City style of football at St Johnstone

New St Johnstone boss, Craig Levein, will give great tactical responsibility to his assistant manager, Andy Kirk.

At his first press conference since being confirmed as Steven MacLean’s successor, Levein has put meat on the bones of a delegation McDiarmid Park mantra.

And Kirk helping to transition Highland League, Brechin City’s attacking style of football to the Premiership with Saints is a key part of that.

“The reason I’ve brought Andy is that he can take some of the load – mainly the day to day coaching stuff,” said Levein, who was an unpaid advisor at Glebe Park, with Kirk the manager.

“His understanding of tactics is extremely good.

“The way he had the team at Brechin playing – if we can replicate that, which is our aim and I think we have the players here to do that, improving the players and the team is eminently possible.

“Andy has his own ideas about how the team plays.

“The reason I’m bringing Andy with me is we’re going to play the same style.

“I like it and I know from working with him for three years what he’s trying to do, tweaking things here and there.

“He’s got a very clear idea of how he wants to play the game.

“I’ve got a huge amount of respect for him.

“He’s a young coach making his way in the game and my job will be to manage.

“I’ll be managing everything and I’ll be managing him doing the coaching.

“I want to give him that responsibility.”

Strong quartet

Levein is happy with the combination of talents in his coaching team.

“We’ve got Alex (Cleland) and Hinchy (Craig Hinchliffe) who know the club and the players,” said the 59-year-old.

“And with Andy and myself I feel we can split the duties so everybody is doing what they’re good at.”