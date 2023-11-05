ERIC NICOLSON: Craig Levein is Scottish football colossus – but is he right man for St Johnstone survival mission?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Craig Levein is Scottish football colossus – but is he right man for St Johnstone survival mission?

The former Scotland boss is a huge figure in the modern history of Dundee United and Hearts.

Craig Levein is bringing his years of experience to St Johnstone.
Craig Levein is bringing his years of experience to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

When a manager gets sacked, it’s more often than not the football law that a club leaps from one end of the ‘what does he bring’ spectrum to the other.

St Johnstone have just subscribed to it.

From rookie to round the block – Saints didn’t ease their way across the experience scale, they took the giant stride option.

Whatever your opinion of Craig Levein (and everybody has an opinion) he is a colossus of the game north of the border.

From the blistering broadside at Mike McCurry to no strikers in the Czech Republic and the natural order in Edinburgh, say his name and there will be any number of ‘moments’ that spring to mind.

Most importantly, however, he has been a very effective manager.

There was Hearts the first time, when European football was secured on the back of third-placed finishes in successive seasons and he was the first Tynecastle boss to achieve that since the 1960s.

A spell in England with Leicester City wasn’t great but Dundee United fans will be forever grateful for the regeneration of their club Levein set in motion – from the academy to the first team.

He’s arguably the most significant individual in United’s post-Jim McLean history.

Craig Levein in his Dundee United days, with assistant Peter Houston.
Craig Levein in his Dundee United days, with assistant Peter Houston. Image: DCT.

Dissenting voices were in the minority when country came calling in 2009. Levein had earned his shot.

There weren’t many very good Scotland players in those days and manager after manager couldn’t make the national team greater than the sum of its parts.

Levein, who has recently been co-hosting BBC podcast Sacked in the Morning about life in management, fell into that line of succession.

Is the magic still there?

Life after Scotland is the territory where debate on whether the managerial magic endures is fought.

The most recent evidence – an anticlimactic return to the dugout in Gorgie – casts doubt on it.

Seasoned Levein observers would suggest that much will now depend on whether the fire to be a top-end training ground and match-day main man still burns brightly.

That he has taken on the task of leading a club which has just seen its playing budget slashed, and is rock bottom of the Premiership two months away from a transfer window opening, suggests in itself that it does.

So too does working for free at Brechin City over the last couple of years, picking up cones and making journeys to Deveronvale and Wick.

Craig Levein has held an advisory role at Brechin City.
Craig Levein has held an advisory role at Brechin City. Image: SNS.

Saints wanted to change direction after a decade of in-house, two plus two equals four appointments.

They wanted deep knowledge of the league and a history of battling relegation in their next manager.

And they probably also wanted someone who, when there is time to broaden his focus away from the day-to-day churn of league football matches, will supplement the modernisation of the football club.

No manager comes with a points-winning guarantee.

But with Craig Levein, you can be assured it won’t be dull.

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein is St Johnstone's new manager. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
St Johnstone confirm Craig Levein as new manager
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.
Craig Levein reveals appeal of St Johnstone job and confirms Brechin boss Andy Kirk…
Rachel Borthwick is fighting cancer for a fourth time
Wife of St Johnstone star Graham Carey opens up on fourth cancer fight
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone set to appoint Craig Levein as manager - with Brechin boss Andy…
4
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Dundee v Rangers pyromaniacs are more interested in amateur dramatics than football
Ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Former St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in contention to replace Joey Barton at Bristol…
Alan Mannus celebrates his greatest day with St Johnstone - winning the Scottish Cup.
Alan Mannus gallery: 10 best pictures of St Johnstone cup-winning legend as he retires…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone 'haven't even scratched the surface' as Steven MacLean's blunt honesty…
Interim St Johnstone manager Alex Cleland celebrates with Sven Sprangler at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Craig Levein and other new manager contenders discover…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager

Conversation