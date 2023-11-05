St Johnstone confirm Craig Levein as new manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone confirm Craig Levein as new manager

Ex-Dundee United and Scotland boss is the new man in the Saints dugout.

By Sean Hamilton
Craig Levein is St Johnstone's new manager. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Craig Levein is St Johnstone's new manager. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

St Johnstone have confirmed Craig Levein as their new manager.

The former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss has penned a two-and-a-half-year-deal to succeed Steven MacLean in the McDiarmid Park hot seat.

He inherits a Perth side who have been rooted to the bottom of the Premiership, but who sparked their season with a much-needed first win against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Levein watched the full 90 minutes of his new side’s performance as they claimed a 2-1 victory – and discussions with the club began the following day.

Levein will be assisted by Brechin City boss Andy Kirk in his new role.

The new Perth boss told Saints TV: “I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager.

“I know Geoff Brown, Roddy Grant, Gus MacPherson and Stan Harris well and they were a massive part in why I have joined the club.

“I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league.

“Andy (Kirk) is a great coach and will take on most of the training.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the future here at McDiarmid Park.”

Saints chief executive Stan Harris, CEO, added: “I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone.

“Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.

“We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell, we believe we have found that by appointing Craig.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
Geoff Brown and Stan Harris. Image: SNS.

“We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job.

“We would like to thank Brechin City Football Club for their co-operation throughout this process and wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“Finally, we would like to thank Alec Cleland, Danny Griffin, Craig Hinchliffe and Alistair Stevenson for stepping in and securing a vital win over Kilmarnock during what was a very difficult time for everyone at St Johnstone.”

Levein brings enormous experience to McDiarmid Park, amassed over a managerial career that began in 1997 with Cowdenbeath.

Spells at Hearts (twice), Leicester City, Raith Rovers, Dundee United and Scotland followed, along with a three-year stint as director of football at Tynecastle.

He was responsible for rebuilding the Gorgie club’s football department as it exited administration in 2014 and oversaw the appointments of Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro as head coach, before stepping into the dugout himself in August 2017.

He worked in a dual head coach/director of football role with the Jam Tarts until October 2019 before he was sacked.

Since 2021, he has been working in an unpaid advisory role with Brechin CIty.

