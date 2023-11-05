St Johnstone confirm Craig Levein as new manager

St Johnstone have confirmed Craig Levein as their new manager.

The former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss has penned a two-and-a-half-year-deal to succeed Steven MacLean in the McDiarmid Park hot seat.

He inherits a Perth side who have been rooted to the bottom of the Premiership, but who sparked their season with a much-needed first win against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

Levein watched the full 90 minutes of his new side’s performance as they claimed a 2-1 victory – and discussions with the club began the following day.

Levein will be assisted by Brechin City boss Andy Kirk in his new role.

The new Perth boss told Saints TV: “I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager.

“I know Geoff Brown, Roddy Grant, Gus MacPherson and Stan Harris well and they were a massive part in why I have joined the club.

“I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league.

“Andy (Kirk) is a great coach and will take on most of the training.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the future here at McDiarmid Park.”

Saints chief executive Stan Harris, CEO, added: “I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone.

“Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.

“We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell, we believe we have found that by appointing Craig.

“We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job.

“We would like to thank Brechin City Football Club for their co-operation throughout this process and wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“Finally, we would like to thank Alec Cleland, Danny Griffin, Craig Hinchliffe and Alistair Stevenson for stepping in and securing a vital win over Kilmarnock during what was a very difficult time for everyone at St Johnstone.”

Levein brings enormous experience to McDiarmid Park, amassed over a managerial career that began in 1997 with Cowdenbeath.

Spells at Hearts (twice), Leicester City, Raith Rovers, Dundee United and Scotland followed, along with a three-year stint as director of football at Tynecastle.

He was responsible for rebuilding the Gorgie club’s football department as it exited administration in 2014 and oversaw the appointments of Robbie Neilson and Ian Cathro as head coach, before stepping into the dugout himself in August 2017.

He worked in a dual head coach/director of football role with the Jam Tarts until October 2019 before he was sacked.

Since 2021, he has been working in an unpaid advisory role with Brechin CIty.