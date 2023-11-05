Heavy police presence in Dundee’s Kirkton for Bonfire Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Heavy police presence in Dundee’s Kirkton for Bonfire Night

Police officers patrolled the area for much of the night and the fire brigade was also in attendance.

By Kieran Webster
A large police presence in Kirkton for Bonfire Night.
A large police presence in Kirkton for Bonfire Night. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A heavy police presence descended on Kirkton in Dundee on Bonfire Night.

Armoured police vans were in the area along with smaller police vans and cars, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.

While the scenes from Halloween were not replicated, two bonfires were lit during the evening in the Balgowan Avenue and Beauly Square areas.

A bonfire on Beauly Square.
Fire crews extinguished a bonfire on Beauly Square. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Council clean-up begins. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They were quickly extinguished by the fire brigade.

Meanwhile a clean-up operation – led by Dundee City Council and featuring a JCB digger and two recovery vehicles – was already underway on Sunday night.

An eyewitness said: “There was a really heavy police presence in Kirkton.

“There were a lot of police vehicles patrolling the area and they were quick to any bonfire.

Police entering a police van in Kirkton
Police leaving the scene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Throughout the evening there seemed to be a tense atmosphere, but it didn’t appear to be boiling over thankfully.

“I saw a couple of bonfires, but they were both extinguished really quickly by the fire service.

“Council workers were already removing some of the rubble this evening.”

Work is already underway to clear one of the bonfires
Work is already underway to clear the site near Balgowan Avenue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 6.31pm to a bonfire on Beauly Avenue in Dundee.

“We sent one appliance from McAlpine Road.

“The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet.”

Conversation