Heavy police presence in Dundee’s Kirkton for Bonfire Night

A heavy police presence descended on Kirkton in Dundee on Bonfire Night.

Armoured police vans were in the area along with smaller police vans and cars, with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also in attendance.

While the scenes from Halloween were not replicated, two bonfires were lit during the evening in the Balgowan Avenue and Beauly Square areas.

They were quickly extinguished by the fire brigade.

Meanwhile a clean-up operation – led by Dundee City Council and featuring a JCB digger and two recovery vehicles – was already underway on Sunday night.

An eyewitness said: “There was a really heavy police presence in Kirkton.

“There were a lot of police vehicles patrolling the area and they were quick to any bonfire.

“Throughout the evening there seemed to be a tense atmosphere, but it didn’t appear to be boiling over thankfully.

“I saw a couple of bonfires, but they were both extinguished really quickly by the fire service.

“Council workers were already removing some of the rubble this evening.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 6.31pm to a bonfire on Beauly Avenue in Dundee.

“We sent one appliance from McAlpine Road.

“The fire was extinguished using one hose reel jet.”