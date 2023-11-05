Callum Smith happy with Raith Rovers points return as he admits tiredness was factor in Airdrie draw

After three games in eight days for Raith Rovers, Callum Smith is happy with seven points from a possible nine.

Rovers’ only league defeat so far this season came at the hands of Airdrie and Smith’s former side proved to be difficult opposition once more, leaving Stark’s Park with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Smith opened the scoring just before half-time before Nikolay Todorov equalised around 10 minutes after the break.

The 23-year-old said tiredness likely played its part after reduced numbers meant an unchanged line-up from Tuesday night’s win away to Morton.

“Seven points from three games in a week is very good. We were probably a wee bit tired today. It’s understandable,” said Smith.

“It’s annoying that Dundee United drew and we didn’t take advantage of that, but we’re happy that they dropped points and we’re still four points behind them – we need to take the positives from that.

“At the same time, it’s annoying because that’s when we should really be winning, but it’s a good week overall. Three games and seven points, you can’t really complain.

“We probably deserved it in the end with some of the chances we had. Dylan Easton had one at the end and he probably knows he should do better.

Callum Smith instructed to go in behind Airdrie

“Overall, they played well as well, to be fair. They passed the ball very well, we couldn’t get to grips with it to start with.

“But, second half, we dominated and got to grips with it. But it’s trying to get that goal at the end that we struggled with.

“I scored at a good time, we came back into it and started the second half quite well. It’s just trying to get that second goal that was hard for us.

“The management team here was saying ‘keep getting in behind them’. That’s where my goal came from, Aidan Connolly has dummied it in the middle and it’s run through.

“I knew that I would get a chance today, I had a wee feeling that I’d get in behind them.

“I got in behind them another couple of times but it just never fell right for me. I knew if I kept going in behind I’d get a goal.”

Four away fixtures next for Raith Rovers

Raith will spend the rest of the month away from home, starting next week against Queen’s Park in the league.

Then it’s the SPFL Trust Trophy and the Scottish Cup back-to-back against Hamilton and Dunfermline respectively, with the latter broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Next month starts with an away fixture as well, with a trip up to Inverness on December 2.

While Raith are doing well in the league right now, Smith welcomes the break the upcoming cup ties will bring.

“It’s good to get away from the league,” he said. “The cup action is always good, especially Dunfermline as well, we’re looking forward to that one.

“It’s good to get away and take your mind off the league for a bit.”