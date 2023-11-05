Callum Smith happy with Raith Rovers points return as he admits tiredness was factor in Airdrie draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Callum Smith happy with Raith Rovers points return as he admits tiredness was factor in Airdrie draw

The forward opened the scoring against his former club Airdrie on Saturday.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Callum Smith scored against his former side Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Callum Smith scored against his former side Airdrie. Image: SNS.

After three games in eight days for Raith Rovers, Callum Smith is happy with seven points from a possible nine.

Rovers’ only league defeat so far this season came at the hands of Airdrie and Smith’s former side proved to be difficult opposition once more, leaving Stark’s Park with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Smith opened the scoring just before half-time before Nikolay Todorov equalised around 10 minutes after the break.

Callum Smith gave Raith Rovers the lead. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

The 23-year-old said tiredness likely played its part after reduced numbers meant an unchanged line-up from Tuesday night’s win away to Morton.

“Seven points from three games in a week is very good. We were probably a wee bit tired today. It’s understandable,” said Smith.

“It’s annoying that Dundee United drew and we didn’t take advantage of that, but we’re happy that they dropped points and we’re still four points behind them – we need to take the positives from that.

“At the same time, it’s annoying because that’s when we should really be winning, but it’s a good week overall. Three games and seven points, you can’t really complain.

“We probably deserved it in the end with some of the chances we had. Dylan Easton had one at the end and he probably knows he should do better.

Callum Smith instructed to go in behind Airdrie

“Overall, they played well as well, to be fair. They passed the ball very well, we couldn’t get to grips with it to start with.

“But, second half, we dominated and got to grips with it. But it’s trying to get that goal at the end that we struggled with.

“I scored at a good time, we came back into it and started the second half quite well. It’s just trying to get that second goal that was hard for us.

“The management team here was saying ‘keep getting in behind them’. That’s where my goal came from, Aidan Connolly has dummied it in the middle and it’s run through.

“I knew that I would get a chance today, I had a wee feeling that I’d get in behind them.

“I got in behind them another couple of times but it just never fell right for me. I knew if I kept going in behind I’d get a goal.”

Four away fixtures next for Raith Rovers

Raith will spend the rest of the month away from home, starting next week against Queen’s Park in the league.

Then it’s the SPFL Trust Trophy and the Scottish Cup back-to-back against Hamilton and Dunfermline respectively, with the latter broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Next month starts with an away fixture as well, with a trip up to Inverness on December 2.

While Raith are doing well in the league right now, Smith welcomes the break the upcoming cup ties will bring.

“It’s good to get away from the league,” he said. “The cup action is always good, especially Dunfermline as well, we’re looking forward to that one.

“It’s good to get away and take your mind off the league for a bit.”

