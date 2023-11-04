Ian Murray says draw disappointment shows Raith Rovers have raised expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray says draw disappointment shows Raith Rovers have raised expectations

Airdrie left Stark's Park with a point after a 1-1 draw.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said it’s been “a really good week” for his side despite dropping points at him to Airdrie.

It completes a run of three games in eight days for their depleted squad and Murray is pleased with a return of seven points.

There was a slight disappointment that they didn’t take all three on Saturday and close in on leaders Dundee United who dropped points at home to Inverness.

Callum Smith gave Raith the lead just before half-time at Stark’s Park before Nikolay Todorov equalised 10 minutes after the break.

It keeps Rovers four points behind United with a game in hand.

Ian Murray: There’s a long way to go

“If you don’t win the game, you certainly try not to lose the game,” said Murray.

“But we did try to win it. We stuck on Adam Masson for Lewis Vaughan, which can look defensive, but it was to try to free up Scott Brown to give us a bit more energy in the midfield area, which I felt he did.

“A point’s alright. We would have loved to have picked up three points and be two off United, but there’s a long way to go.

“We’ve got ourselves in a position now where expectations are high and that comes from success.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was happy with a point in the wider context. Image: SNS.

“I thought it was a decent game, really hard as you would expect in this league.

“We always have the feeling of disappointment when you don’t win, but when we sit back and look at the biggest picture, it’s been a really good week for us – seven out of nine points.

“You get a bit greedy when you get to the six-point mark, you think ‘Let’s go and get another three’.

“But we didn’t click, really. We had spells in the game when we were good.

“I thought in the second half we dominated. I thought in the first half we were lucky to be ahead. So a draw was probably a fair result overall.

Raith Rovers set for trip to Hampden

Raith now have a free week before a trip to Hampden to take on Queen’s Park, the first of four consecutive away fixtures.

Murray isn’t too disappointed that his team missed the chance to put pressure on Dundee United who travel to East End Park to take on Dunfermline on Friday before Raith play again the following day.

The Rovers manager says there are many more “twists and turns” to go in this campaign.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“There’s always going to be disappointment when the other teams around you drop points [and you don’t take advantage], but they’ll be feeling the same,” said Murray.

“We’ve not lost any ground, so I’ll always go on the side of positivity. We’d love to have come off here today two points behind with a game in hand, but it’s not to be.

“There are loads of twists and turns to go. Bigger picture for us is that we’ve had 18 competitive games and two defeats.”

