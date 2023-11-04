Ian Murray says draw disappointment shows Raith Rovers have raised expectations

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said it’s been “a really good week” for his side despite dropping points at him to Airdrie.

It completes a run of three games in eight days for their depleted squad and Murray is pleased with a return of seven points.

There was a slight disappointment that they didn’t take all three on Saturday and close in on leaders Dundee United who dropped points at home to Inverness.

Callum Smith gave Raith the lead just before half-time at Stark’s Park before Nikolay Todorov equalised 10 minutes after the break.

🤝 A point each. That’s now nine in a row unbeaten at home.#COYR pic.twitter.com/HuXEBMmiBX — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 4, 2023

It keeps Rovers four points behind United with a game in hand.

Ian Murray: There’s a long way to go

“If you don’t win the game, you certainly try not to lose the game,” said Murray.

“But we did try to win it. We stuck on Adam Masson for Lewis Vaughan, which can look defensive, but it was to try to free up Scott Brown to give us a bit more energy in the midfield area, which I felt he did.

“A point’s alright. We would have loved to have picked up three points and be two off United, but there’s a long way to go.

“We’ve got ourselves in a position now where expectations are high and that comes from success.

“I thought it was a decent game, really hard as you would expect in this league.

“We always have the feeling of disappointment when you don’t win, but when we sit back and look at the biggest picture, it’s been a really good week for us – seven out of nine points.

“You get a bit greedy when you get to the six-point mark, you think ‘Let’s go and get another three’.

“But we didn’t click, really. We had spells in the game when we were good.

“I thought in the second half we dominated. I thought in the first half we were lucky to be ahead. So a draw was probably a fair result overall.

Raith Rovers set for trip to Hampden

Raith now have a free week before a trip to Hampden to take on Queen’s Park, the first of four consecutive away fixtures.

Murray isn’t too disappointed that his team missed the chance to put pressure on Dundee United who travel to East End Park to take on Dunfermline on Friday before Raith play again the following day.

The Rovers manager says there are many more “twists and turns” to go in this campaign.

“There’s always going to be disappointment when the other teams around you drop points [and you don’t take advantage], but they’ll be feeling the same,” said Murray.

“We’ve not lost any ground, so I’ll always go on the side of positivity. We’d love to have come off here today two points behind with a game in hand, but it’s not to be.

“There are loads of twists and turns to go. Bigger picture for us is that we’ve had 18 competitive games and two defeats.”