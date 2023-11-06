‘Unprecedented’ challenges for Dundee turbine repair firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unprecedented’ challenges for Dundee turbine repair firm

The firm's boss has called for more support for businesses to cope with current cost pressures.

By Gavin Harper
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Last year proved more challenging for a Tayside turbine repairs firm than either Brexit or the Covid-19 pandemic.

That is the view of ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris, who said the firm had posted its “most challenging” financial results in a number of years.

Mr Harris said a combination of factors had impacted the business, which works across the defence aviation, civil aviation, industrial and marine sectors.

He said inflation, a hike in energy prices and rising supply chain costs were the primary factors.

Newly filed accounts show its turnover fell by just over £200,000 to £7.2 million in the year to June 2023.

However, pre-tax profits fell from just north of £1m in 2022 to £299,690 for the reporting period.

Mr Harris said: “Our last financial year was one the like of which we haven’t seen before.

“While fundamental business levels remain very strong, there was an unprecedented rise in business costs.

“From energy to metals and gasses to machine parts, we saw double-digit rises across the board and massively extended lead times.”

Mr Harris revealed previously the firm’s electricity bill increased by about 30%, to around £40,000 per month.

‘More challenging than Covid or Brexit’, says ATL Turbine Services boss

He outlined how tough the period was for the business, which employs 84 people at its Baldovie site.

Mr Harris added: “Over the last few years many businesses have had to become highly adept at dealing with the huge level of uncertainty created by Brexit and the pandemic.

“But this year has been even more challenging.

“Across the country, many companies are facing similar costs being added to their business.

“There is only so much that can be done to offset them through maximising efficiency or increasing prices.”

ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris.
However, the accounts show ATL’s UK sales rose slightly to £5.2m for the period. Its sales to the rest of the world dropped from £2.2m to £1.9m.

ATL refurbishes late-life aero and light industrial turbine parts, giving them the same integrity and durability as new components.

More support needed for businesses

Mr Harris also urged the UK and Scottish governments to provide more support for businesses.

He said: “Government cannot see business as an inexhaustible piggy bank of revenue.

“They must recognise and support the many small to medium-sized businesses in the market that are under severe pressure, not due to falling inputs but due to rapidly rising costs outside their control.”

He said the firm had chosen to “maintain pay reviews” despite employees also battling the cost-of-living crisis.

The accounts show the wage bill rose from £2.3m in 2022 to £2.7m.

Mr Harris has urged government to do more to support businesses. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Although 2022 was tough for ATL Mr Harris was positive about the future of the business.

He added: “The current financial year has started well, with performance above budget and new customers secured.

“Plans to enter new markets are under way and several contract extensions are under discussion.”

