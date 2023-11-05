3 Raith Rovers talking points as Airdrie earn draw at Stark’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Airdrie earn draw at Stark’s Park

Ian Murray's side remain four points behind Championship leaders Dundee United with a game in hand.

By Craig Cairns
Callum Smith gave Raith Rovers the lead versus his former side Airdrie. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Callum Smith gave Raith Rovers the lead versus his former side Airdrie. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Raith Rovers and Airdrie took a point each from an evenly contested Scottish Championship fixture.

Callum Smith gave Rovers the lead against his former side just ahead of the referee’s half-time whistle before Nikolay Todorov equalised for the visitors in the second half.

The game could have gone either way, with both sides creating a number of chances while Airdrie twice struck the woodwork.

With Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United also dropping points, it keeps Raith four points behind with a game in hand.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie at Stark’s Park.

A draw a good result in the wider context

There was some disappointment expressed by a few supporters on Saturday’s full-time whistle but, as Ian Murray said, this is the raised expectations that come from putting results together.

Yes, it was a missed opportunity to really put pressure on Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

The flip side is that Rovers have kept within touching distance of the league leaders after three games in eight days.

One change was made to the starting XI over those three matches, with Scott McGill starting against Dunfermline before being replaced by Aidan Connolly for Morton and Airdrie.

Aidan Connolly scored a first-half headed double against Morton on Tuesday. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Only four outfield substitutes have been available in that time and one of those, Dylan Easton, has been carrying a knock.

Kevin Dabrowski

Since his error versus Queen’s Park, Kevin Dabrowski has bounced back – though it’s not as if he wasn’t performing poorly up until that point.

Raith’s No 1 was chosen by supporters as man of the match in the recent Fife derby and should have been given the award again on Saturday.

There was one scare when he almost played himself into trouble but, overall, his kicking has improved recently.

He made at least three crucial saves to keep the Airdrie score down on the day, the pick of the bunch was when he tipped Rhys McCabe’s volley on the post.

Dabrowski saves from McCabe:

Road test

Despite dropping points at home, Raith Rovers remain unbeaten at Stark’s Park this season and have only lost twice in 18 matches in all competitions.

The rest of November and into early December throws up a difficult run of fixtures. Rovers will play their next four matches away from home, including ties in two cup competitions.

A trip to Hampden in the Championship to take on Queen’s Park is up next before Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

Ian Murray will take Raith Rovers on the road for the next four matches. Image: SNS.

After that is Inverness away in the Championship.

The cup competitions will take care of themselves but if Rovers can maintain their league form on the road into December and against Partick Thistle when they return to Stark’s Park, it will set up another juicy top-of-the-table clash against Dundee United.

