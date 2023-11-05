3 Raith Rovers talking points as Airdrie earn draw at Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers and Airdrie took a point each from an evenly contested Scottish Championship fixture.

Callum Smith gave Rovers the lead against his former side just ahead of the referee’s half-time whistle before Nikolay Todorov equalised for the visitors in the second half.

The game could have gone either way, with both sides creating a number of chances while Airdrie twice struck the woodwork.

With Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United also dropping points, it keeps Raith four points behind with a game in hand.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie at Stark’s Park.

A draw a good result in the wider context

There was some disappointment expressed by a few supporters on Saturday’s full-time whistle but, as Ian Murray said, this is the raised expectations that come from putting results together.

Yes, it was a missed opportunity to really put pressure on Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

The flip side is that Rovers have kept within touching distance of the league leaders after three games in eight days.

One change was made to the starting XI over those three matches, with Scott McGill starting against Dunfermline before being replaced by Aidan Connolly for Morton and Airdrie.

Only four outfield substitutes have been available in that time and one of those, Dylan Easton, has been carrying a knock.

Kevin Dabrowski

Since his error versus Queen’s Park, Kevin Dabrowski has bounced back – though it’s not as if he wasn’t performing poorly up until that point.

Raith’s No 1 was chosen by supporters as man of the match in the recent Fife derby and should have been given the award again on Saturday.

There was one scare when he almost played himself into trouble but, overall, his kicking has improved recently.

He made at least three crucial saves to keep the Airdrie score down on the day, the pick of the bunch was when he tipped Rhys McCabe’s volley on the post.

Dabrowski saves from McCabe:

Road test

Despite dropping points at home, Raith Rovers remain unbeaten at Stark’s Park this season and have only lost twice in 18 matches in all competitions.

The rest of November and into early December throws up a difficult run of fixtures. Rovers will play their next four matches away from home, including ties in two cup competitions.

A trip to Hampden in the Championship to take on Queen’s Park is up next before Hamilton in the SPFL Trust Trophy and Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup.

After that is Inverness away in the Championship.

The cup competitions will take care of themselves but if Rovers can maintain their league form on the road into December and against Partick Thistle when they return to Stark’s Park, it will set up another juicy top-of-the-table clash against Dundee United.