Cyclists assaulted by man in a white van in Angus

A male and female cyclist were assaulted by a man in a white van in Angus on Saturday.

The incident happened on Lunan Bay Road between Arbroath and Montrose at around 2pm.

Police say a man allegedly reached out the side of the passenger window of the small white van and punched the cyclists.

The van then made off towards Lunan Bay.

The condition of the cyclists is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this or may have CCTV or dash cam footage around the time of this incident.”

The incident reference number is CR/0259515/23.