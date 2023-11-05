Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date

The Bayview has announced plans to reopen their bar and kitchen, with a new menu to be served.

The Earn Crescent is in the hands of new management and will reopen on Thursday, November 9.

Mark McMcGurty, who runs McGurty’s Sports Venue & Diner on Douglas Road, will operate the bar.

A statement confirming the reopening was posted on Facebook on Saturday evening.

It reads: “It’s with great pleasure to announce The Bayview is under new management as of November 9. Exciting times are ahead.

“A total refurbishment will be undertaken. We aim to open the kitchen with an exciting new menu to match.

“Our bar will be open as normal during the works.

“We look forward to keeping you posted with our progress and hope to see you soon.”

Customers react to reopening announcement

Residents of the Menzieshill area reacted positively to the announcement.

Karen Martin said: “Fantastic news. Loved the Bayview in its day.”

Derek Mitchell posted: “Best of luck Mark, we needed a good pub in Menzieshill.”

Jacqueline Dunn Wilkie added: “Great news. It was always popular for meals.”

Sarah Hay said: “No denying it needed a lot of time and money. Hopefully will see the place live up to its full potential.”

