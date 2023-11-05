Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date

The Earn Crescent bar is under new management and will serve a new menu for customers.

By Ben MacDonald
The Bayview, Dundee
The Bayview will reopen this week under new management. Image: DC Thomson

The Bayview has announced plans to reopen their bar and kitchen, with a new menu to be served.

The Earn Crescent is in the hands of new management and will reopen on Thursday, November 9.

Mark McMcGurty, who runs McGurty’s Sports Venue & Diner on Douglas Road, will operate the bar.

A statement confirming the reopening was posted on Facebook on Saturday evening.

It reads: “It’s with great pleasure to announce The Bayview is under new management as of November 9. Exciting times are ahead.

“A total refurbishment will be undertaken. We aim to open the kitchen with an exciting new menu to match.

“Our bar will be open as normal during the works.

“We look forward to keeping you posted with our progress and hope to see you soon.”

Customers react to reopening announcement

Residents of the Menzieshill area reacted positively to the announcement.

Karen Martin said: “Fantastic news. Loved the Bayview in its day.”

Derek Mitchell posted: “Best of luck Mark, we needed a good pub in Menzieshill.”

Jacqueline Dunn Wilkie added: “Great news. It was always popular for meals.”

Sarah Hay said: “No denying it needed a lot of time and money. Hopefully will see the place live up to its full potential.”

This week The Courier named five of the best places to grab lunch in Dundee.

More from Dundee

Professors at Abertay are collaborating with Western Sydney University to analyse extent of match fixing across the globe. Their research hopes to uncover which governing bodies are performing most effectively in investigating match fixing in their sports. It will also examine emerging trends and tactics used by criminals to target players at all levels.
Abertay University teams up with international researchers to investigate sport corruption
Sloan racially abused worker in Home Choice.
Prison has 'done no good' for ranting racist shoplifter, Dundee court told
Stan Urban performing.
Stan Urban exclusive: The Voice sensation from Dundee on stunning TV moment and life…
Dura Street, Dundee
Probe as man found unresponsive near Dundee supermarket
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park
Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV.
Dundee piano wizard out to impress judges on The Voice
Amanda Deasley with her dog, Coco, who was attacked by an XL Bully dog in 2021.
XL Bully ban: 'I'm a wreck', says Dundee woman traumatised by attack
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee Airport.
Concerns over Dundee passengers at Heathrow after Loganair cancellation
2
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing to donate decks to charity
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing auctioning off set of decks after selling out two Caird…

Conversation