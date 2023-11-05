Humza Yousaf’s in-laws return to Dundee after escaping war-torn Gaza

Humza Yousaf shared a family picture as his in-laws returned to Dundee after a traumatic experience in besieged Gaza.

The first minister posed with his wife Nadia El-Nakla her mum Elizabeth and dad Maged, along with family members, for the first time since they escaped the war-torn territory on Friday.

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, said he was pleased they were safe at home.

‘Heart broken’

He added: “We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said, ‘My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son & grandchildren in Gaza…’ He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them.

“All of the family is so pleased to have them back home in Scotland. However, our thoughts remain with those who can’t leave and are trapped in a war zone. We will continue to raise our voices for peace and to stop the killing of innocent men, women & children in Gaza.

“This has been a traumatic few weeks. I can’t begin to tell you the impact it has had on Nadia and our family, particularly my in-laws. I’m sure they will tell their story in time. In the meantime, we ask that their privacy is respected. Thank you for all of your good wishes.”

Maged and retired nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla, who both stay in Dundee, were trapped while Israel bombards the Palestinian territory.

The couple had travelled to Gaza in early October before the conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted.

They endured a nightmare ordeal and were left without fresh drinking water after Israel cut off supplies to Gaza.

Escape from Gaza

The first minister said they had been forced into drinking seawater in order to survive.

They were offered fresh hope of an escape after their names were included on a list of people allowed to cross into Egypt.

Two weeks ago Ms El-Nakla’s mother Elizabeth, a retired nurse, shared her goodbyes after members of her family were hit by a rocket blast.

Beforehand she made a heartfelt plea for humanity to prevail in a tearful video, which was shared by Mr Yousaf.