Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s ‘Father Christmas’ launches new appeal after last year’s success

Last year, Jamie helped deliver more than 450 Christmas presents to those who needed it across Tayside and Fife.

By Kieran Webster
Jamie McAllister holding a pile of presents.
Jamie McAllister will be delivering presents again this Christmas.

A Perth business owner has pledged to once again deliver presents to those who need it this Christmas.

Last year, Jamie McAllister helped deliver presents to more than 450 less fortunate families across Tayside and Fife and is going to do the same again.

Jamie, who owns McAllister’s Scrap Metal Recycling, has pledged to keep the drive for as long as he can after seeing the difference it was making.

Jamie's van full of presents last year.
Jamie’s van was full of presents last year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The 28-year-old told The Courier: “Last year I did this and it helped 456 families.

“I’ve got a young son myself, and it just felt like I was making a difference.

“There were people coming from Dundee and even Aberdeen to donate presents and gifts.

‘Kids were crying’ when receiving gifts

“People receiving the gifts were struggling with the cost of living and it just will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“There were kids coming up to me and crying when I was giving them their gifts.

“After that, I decided I would try and do this every year I can.”

Jamie welcomes any kind of toy whether it is new or second-hand and his partner, Nicola, helps to wrap them.

Jamie says he will keep delivering presents for as long as he can. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Anyone in need of presents can ask anonymously – all Jamie needs is an address to deliver to.

He added: “One case that stuck out for me was a disabled girl in Stirling whose mum was living on the carer allowance.

“They were struggling, and it was heartwarming when I went in – they offered me tea and biscuits.

“I sat down with the girl and all she asked for was a Barbie doll – I didn’t know what to say as I’d brought several gifts.

‘It’s heartbreaking’

“It’s heartbreaking – you don’t realise how much people are struggling behind closed doors.

“There are a lot of people getting in touch confidentially, they’ll drop me a text and say ‘boy aged five’ and just their address.

“We won’t ask names.”

Jamie is encouraging donations to be dropped off at his yard at 6, Shore Road, Perth, PH2 8BW which is open 9am-5pm on weekdays and 9am-3pm on Saturdays.

Messages can be sent to Jamie on his business page or to 07899 261 706.

