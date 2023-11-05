Brechin charity leader speaks after Storm Babet fundraiser hits over £70,000

The leader of a Brechin charity has hailed the public’s response after £70,000 has been raised for flood victims.

Residents of the Angus town are still unable to return to their homes following the damage caused by Storm Babet last month.

To help raise funds for those affected by the floods, a GoFundMe page has been set up by The Crickety.

Nearly £49,000 has been raised through the page so far.

Grant Hutchison, community engagement manager, said: “It’s a massive amount. When we built The Crickety we were asking people for a pound.

“To have a thousand people putting money in is amazing.”

The Crickety started by donating £5,000 worth of hoodies and slippers to people who were moved to the rest centre at Brechin Community Campus.

Now they are helping with issues ranging from mental health to housing and insurance.

Grant said: “We’ve been providing that drop-in for people with hot food, drink and soup, clothing and toiletries, that kind of stuff.

“Last week we put up £10,000 of our own money because we felt that there was going to be an immediate need for stuff.

“We’ve giving out money for beds and air mattresses, sofas and chairs and crockery. Things people may think is a permanent need.

“People are donating to the bank as well so the sum will be more than it says on the website.

“There’s been another fundraiser so we’re closer to £70,000.”

Brechin residents invited for mass singalong

The Crickety has organised a free event to bring the community together.

Taking place on Friday November 17, Grant is hoping guests will join in a mass singalong of The Beatles’ song Let It Be.

He said: “Andover Primary School were hoping to do something as were we. We decided we wanted to do something but not as a fundraiser, more of a chance of getting everyone together.

“We decided to pick one song, there was a few but we didn’t want one that was too depressing. People are donating their time for free and the school are great for hosting it. We want lots of people to turn up, even if it’s just for that one song.”

Following the success of the fundraiser, Grant wanted to reassure those affected that support is available.

He said: “Someone said to us at the start that a lot of Brechiners may not see eye to eye but they’re standing heart to heart. We all know people affected.

“It’s going to be a long term thing. People know what they need and it’s more about letting them get what they need instead of dictating what we are providing.

“It’s good to see this much support in the town.”