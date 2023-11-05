Brechin charity leader speaks after Storm Babet fundraiser hits over £70,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin charity leader speaks after Storm Babet fundraiser hits over £70,000

Nearly £50,000 has been donated through a GoFundMe page run by Brechin Buccaneers.

By Ben MacDonald
Boats rescue Brechin residents
The River South Esk's burst banks caused many to evacuate their homes. Image: Paul Reid

The leader of a Brechin charity has hailed the public’s response after £70,000 has been raised for flood victims.

Residents of the Angus town are still unable to return to their homes following the damage caused by Storm Babet last month.

To help raise funds for those affected by the floods, a GoFundMe page has been set up by The Crickety.

Nearly £49,000 has been raised through the page so far.

Grant Hutchison, community engagement manager, said: “It’s a massive amount. When we built The Crickety we were asking people for a pound.

“To have a thousand people putting money in is amazing.”

The Crickety started by donating £5,000 worth of hoodies and slippers to people who were moved to the rest centre at Brechin Community Campus.

Now they are helping with issues ranging from mental health to housing and insurance.

Grant Hutchison receives cheque from The Provincial Grand Lodge of Forfarshire
Grant receives a cheque from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Forfarshire. Image: The Provincial Grand Lodge of Forfarshire/Facebook

Grant said: “We’ve been providing that drop-in for people with hot food, drink and soup, clothing and toiletries, that kind of stuff.

“Last week we put up £10,000 of our own money because we felt that there was going to be an immediate need for stuff.

“We’ve giving out money for beds and air mattresses, sofas and chairs and crockery. Things people may think is a permanent need.

“People are donating to the bank as well so the sum will be more than it says on the website.

“There’s been another fundraiser so we’re closer to £70,000.”

Brechin residents invited for mass singalong

The Crickety has organised a free event to bring the community together.

Taking place on Friday November 17, Grant is hoping guests will join in a mass singalong of The Beatles’ song Let It Be.

He said: “Andover Primary School were hoping to do something as were we. We decided we wanted to do something but not as a fundraiser, more of a chance of getting everyone together.

“We decided to pick one song, there was a few but we didn’t want one that was too depressing. People are donating their time for free and the school are great for hosting it. We want lots of people to turn up, even if it’s just for that one song.”

Donations available from The Crickety
Residents and nearby businesses have supplied donations for those affected. Image: Brechin Buccaneers/Facebook

Following the success of the fundraiser, Grant wanted to reassure those affected that support is available.

He said: “Someone said to us at the start that a lot of Brechiners may not see eye to eye but they’re standing heart to heart. We all know people affected.

“It’s going to be a long term thing. People know what they need and it’s more about letting them get what they need instead of dictating what we are providing.

“It’s good to see this much support in the town.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Lunan Bay Road in Angus.
Cyclists assaulted by man in a white van in Angus
Members of Gothenburg Gamers from East Lothian and Kirrie Wargames Club officials with the Neverland game. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures of wargamers' annual invasion of Kirriemuir - with Peter Pan in tow
Daniel Clark leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being banned.
Driver had mouthful of tablets as police tested him following Angus crash
Families flocked to the Kirrie event. Image: Paul Reid
Kirriemuir fireworks family fun goes with a bang
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Montrose common good bowling green could be sold by council for £75,000 less than…
Contractors have worked to shore up the damaged seafront. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Major operation continuing to shore up storm-ravaged Montrose seafront
Unison school staff striking in Dundee.
Tayside and Fife school strikes suspended as Unison considers new deal
Storm Babet Angus
Row breaks out over Angus Council's £250,000 response to Storm Babet
3
Jonathan Mitchell, Jilly Henderson, Kerstin Robb, Graham Wands, Ellie Fiddes and Lesley Garside with pieces of artwork at the Glamis Gallery.
Meet the artists who have turned 300-year-old Angus weavers' cottages into a bustling showcase…
Elin and Neave have been involved in Brave Lassies Blether. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus pupils deliver Brave Lassies Blether message in new campaign to help victims of…

Conversation