JIM SPENCE: Jason Leitch will step aside from Eljamel and NHS Tayside probe if he has any sense of propriety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Jason Leitch will step aside from Eljamel and NHS Tayside probe if he has any sense of propriety

There’s a high-handed conceit and egotism at play which rejects any and all criticism of his role in this matter.

Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.
Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch.
By Jim Spence

Can those whose lives have been ruined by the disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel trust anything the Scottish Government and NHS Tayside say?

It appears there are some highly paid people earning a very comfortable living whose right hands don’t know what their left hands are doing.

That’s the charitable explanation In light of The Courier’s latest revelations about under-fire national clinical director Jason Leitch and his connection to the Eljamel investigations.

And stuck in the middle of this outrageous scandal are hundreds of sufferers whose lives have been destroyed.

They are living in agonising pain and discomfort, desperately seeking answers from an uncaring establishment, who appear keener on obstructing justice and fairness than in getting to the bottom of an outrageous and grave injustice.

The new SNP health chief Neil Gray has admitted Leitch is being briefed on work to set up the upcoming review into all Eljamel patients.

That’s despite being employed by the health board and his links to Gerry Marr, the former NHS Tayside chief executive who presided over the rogue doctor’s final years at the health board, including the shambolic supervision period.

‘Above reproach or critique’

Only a few weeks ago the Scottish Government claimed Leitch – under pressure over his involvement in the Covid Inquiry WhatsApp controversy – had no role at all in the upcoming review into the matter.

A public inquiry alongside individual clinical reviews will investigate the failure of the health board to take measures more promptly.

It will study the timeline of events before Eljamel’s ultimate suspension.

Left to right: Former NHS Tayside CEO Gerry Marr, national clinical director Jason Leitch and Mr Marr's wife Carrie.
Jason Leitch alongside Gerry Marr (L) and his wife Carrie Marr (R).

If Leitch has had even a miniscule part to play in any of this grim and tawdry affair there’s a blindingly obvious conflict of interest.

That should be apparent to anyone with a shred of decency and humility but the powers that be and Leitch himself seem unable to see it.

In some areas of Scottish public life it appears that we have bred a new professional caste of high priests who are above reproach or critique, according to their vastly inflated sense of their own worth.

Pictures of disgraced Sam Eljamel working in Libya.

Any requests for openness and transparency are stonewalled by those in positions of power, affronted at the arrogance of the hoi polloi’s demands for accountability.

Jules Rose, one of the hundreds of patients who suffered life changing harm at the hands of the rogue Dundee doctor Elijamel, was absolutely right to tell The Courier: “This is a complete and utter farce.”

‘Too cosy’

Clarity and transparency should be at the heart of all public service but this situation has exemplified the arrogance and shamelessness which has pervaded some elements of public life in Scotland.

There’s a feeling it’s all just too cosy.

Leitch’s reputation is taking a hammering and if he had any sense of propriety he’d stand down without further prompting.

Jason Leitch.

But there’s a high-handed conceit and egotism at play which rejects any and all criticism of his role in this matter.

The dentist – who appeared to love the sound of his own voice on radio and the sight of himself on TV during the Covid pandemic as he instructed the nation in lofty tones – has been revealed as aloof and arrogant.

It should be obvious to anyone that someone employed by a health board should be nowhere near any inquiry or investigation into that body.

It reflects appallingly on the idea of accountability and trust in our culture.

And if those in charge can’t see that then their moral compass is seriously wonky.

More from Opinion

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.
JOHN ALEXANDER: Can you imagine what we could have done for Dundee without 13…
7
Doreen Culley holds Babs the cat alongside Angie Smith and Martel with two of her sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: In praise of the cat ladies
Sir Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Labour faithful buoyant as they gather for conference — here’s what to…
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: I've been accused of bad-mouthing Dundee by writing about Olympia scandal -…
15
Broughty Castle. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee venues must not close
Ralph Fiennes wants ‘trigger warnings’ in theatres banned. Image: BBC
JIM SPENCE: Have we produced a generation of softies?
20
Olympia Pool with Dundee in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Dundonians deserve more than silence as Olympia farce deepens
3
Humza Yousaf SNP Michael Matheson Scottish Government
ALASDAIR CLARK: Front-bench resignation and Michael Matheson report could be silver lining for Humza…
Steve Finan is "astounded" active travel has been protected in Dundee's latest budget proposals.
STEVE FINAN: How can Dundee cycle paths survive while education and safety services face…
31
Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is as dead as a dodo but Kezia Dugdale’s SNP…
2

Conversation