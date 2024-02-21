Rory MacLeod on loan: What went wrong and how has talented Dundee United teen responded?

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod “underestimated” the challenge of breaking into the Forfar Athletic side.

However, the Tannadice boss is adamant the gifted forward can ultimately benefit from the “negative” loan spell at Station Park.

MacLeod, named in the Scotland U19 squad as recently at last August, is considered one of the brightest youngsters on the books at United and has been linked with the likes of Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham United.

He was farmed out on loan to Ray McKinnon’s Forfar earlier this season in a bid to gain first-team exposure and hit the goal trail in senior football.

However, MacLeod made just seven appearances in three months for the Loons – only five coming from the start – and was recalled by the Terrors last month.

“Maybe Rory underestimated the challenge and felt that it was going to be a little more straightforward (at Forfar),” said Goodwin.

“I think it has made him realise that he needs to work a hell of a lot harder to be playing senior football.

“I am a big advocate of the loan system and I think it’s a good learning curve for any player who goes out to another club. Sometimes it opens your eyes to different scenarios, different stadiums, different set-ups.

“Different managers have different ways of doing things.

“Sometimes you go away, and it makes you appreciate the surroundings you have at Dundee United. There can be negative loan spells, which is what we would class Rory’s as – but it can be a positive in terms of building experience.”

Finding his smile

Since returning to United, MacLeod has been on fire for Brian Grant’s under-18 side.

He has rippled the net ELEVEN times in his last five outings, including a four-goal haul in a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Motherwell on February 9 and a brace against Rangers yesterday.

None of which surprises Goodwin, given he believes MacLeod – who only turned 18 years of age earlier this month – is already “too good” for youth football.

“Rory is back in the fold with us, trains with the first team daily and he is playing in the 18s games just to get a bit of confidence back,” continued Goodwin.

“He hadn’t scored a goal for a hell of a long time while out at Forfar.

“We think Rory is too good for that level, but we wanted him feeling good about himself and he is doing that.”

Youth Cup incentive

And MacLeod will be part of the side that lines up in the SFA Youth Cup semi-final against Rangers on March 1 as the Tangerine teens bid to reach their first showpiece since losing out to Hearts in 1998.

“Rory has been the main man for our team that plays Rangers in the Youth Cup semi-final,” added Goodwin. “He will play a part in that, and hopefully get another important goal or two.”