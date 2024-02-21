Rory MacLeod on loan: What went wrong and how has talented Dundee United teen responded?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Rory MacLeod on loan: What went wrong and how has talented Dundee United teen responded?

MacLeod has hit the goal trail as he seeks to rediscover his mojo following a frustrating stint at Forfar.

Rory MacLeod in action for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in action for the Tangerines. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod “underestimated” the challenge of breaking into the Forfar Athletic side.

However, the Tannadice boss is adamant the gifted forward can ultimately benefit from the “negative” loan spell at Station Park.

MacLeod, named in the Scotland U19 squad as recently at last August, is considered one of the brightest youngsters on the books at United and has been linked with the likes of Fulham, Newcastle and West Ham United.

He was farmed out on loan to Ray McKinnon’s Forfar earlier this season in a bid to gain first-team exposure and hit the goal trail in senior football.

However, MacLeod made just seven appearances in three months for the Loons – only five coming from the start – and was recalled by the Terrors last month.

Rory MacLeod was on the bench for United against Raith last Friday
MacLeod was on the bench for United against Raith last Friday. Image: SNS

“Maybe Rory underestimated the challenge and felt that it was going to be a little more straightforward (at Forfar),” said Goodwin.

“I think it has made him realise that he needs to work a hell of a lot harder to be playing senior football.

“I am a big advocate of the loan system and I think it’s a good learning curve for any player who goes out to another club. Sometimes it opens your eyes to different scenarios, different stadiums, different set-ups.

“Different managers have different ways of doing things.

“Sometimes you go away, and it makes you appreciate the surroundings you have at Dundee United. There can be negative loan spells, which is what we would class Rory’s as – but it can be a positive in terms of building experience.”

Finding his smile

Since returning to United, MacLeod has been on fire for Brian Grant’s under-18 side.

He has rippled the net ELEVEN times in his last five outings, including a four-goal haul in a comprehensive 7-1 demolition of Motherwell on February 9 and a brace against Rangers yesterday.

None of which surprises Goodwin, given he believes MacLeod – who only turned 18 years of age earlier this month – is already “too good” for youth football.

Dundee United teenager Rory MacLeod in action for the Tangerines against Spartans last July
MacLeod in action for the Tangerines against Spartans last July. Image: SNS

“Rory is back in the fold with us, trains with the first team daily and he is playing in the 18s games just to get a bit of confidence back,” continued Goodwin.

“He hadn’t scored a goal for a hell of a long time while out at Forfar.

“We think Rory is too good for that level, but we wanted him feeling good about himself and he is doing that.”

Youth Cup incentive

And MacLeod will be part of the side that lines up in the SFA Youth Cup semi-final against Rangers on March 1 as the Tangerine teens bid to reach their first showpiece since losing out to Hearts in 1998.

“Rory has been the main man for our team that plays Rangers in the Youth Cup semi-final,” added Goodwin. “He will play a part in that, and hopefully get another important goal or two.”

