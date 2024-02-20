Ross Graham earns ‘unbelievable’ verdict amid Dundee United defensive battle

Ross Graham has been singled out for special praise after his “outstanding” showing against Raith Rovers, despite emerging on the losing side at Stark’s Park.

The Scotland under-21 international endured a testing first half of the season, with the stoic pairing of Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher proving immovable in the heart of defence.

However, Gallagher’s recent groin surgery opened a window of opportunity for the 22-year-old.

Growing increasingly accustomed to playing on the right side of a centre-back duo, Graham was excellent against Inverness, Dunfermline, Ayr and, most recently, the Rovers.

United boss Goodwin lauded: “I thought Ross Graham was outstanding at the back on Friday; really aggressive in everything he did.

“We lost Declan Gallagher for a period, and he had a brilliant partnership with Kevin Holt. But having a player with the quality of Ross Graham to take his place is a real positive.

“I thought he and Holty (Kevin Holt) were excellent against Raith.

“Jack Walton didn’t have a great deal to do over the course of the game. That’s credit to the boys in front of them.”

“Unbelievable” attitude

Graham also earned plaudits from experienced United marksman Louis Moult, who found the net in Friday night’s dramatic 2-1 defeat against the Fife outfit after latching on to the youngster’s header.

“Ross (Graham) did brilliant for the equaliser, and I think he’s a bit gutted it wasn’t his goal,” said Moult. “But he was great on Friday night.

“He won absolutely everything, and I thought he was our best player. He was so aggressive in their box, and ours.

“His attitude, day to day, has been unbelievable. Playing on that right side of the two (centre-backs), I think he’s come on game-to-game.”

With Gallagher’s return to action now imminent and Sam McClelland joining the club on loan from St Johnstone, a fascinating fight for a jersey is in store.

Moult added: “That’s the strength in depth we’ve got through the squad and that’ll play a big part through these last 13 games.”