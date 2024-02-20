Ross Graham earns ‘unbelievable’ verdict amid Dundee United defensive battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Graham earns ‘unbelievable’ verdict amid Dundee United defensive battle

The Scotland U21 ace has earned praise from manager and teammates alike.

Dundee United's Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers
Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ross Graham has been singled out for special praise after his “outstanding” showing against Raith Rovers, despite emerging on the losing side at Stark’s Park.

The Scotland under-21 international endured a testing first half of the season, with the stoic pairing of Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher proving immovable in the heart of defence.

However, Gallagher’s recent groin surgery opened a window of opportunity for the 22-year-old.

Growing increasingly accustomed to playing on the right side of a centre-back duo, Graham was excellent against Inverness, Dunfermline, Ayr and, most recently, the Rovers.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wins a towering header against Raith Rovers' Callum Smith
Graham wins a towering header against Raith Rovers’ Callum Smith. Image: SNS

United boss Goodwin lauded: “I thought Ross Graham was outstanding at the back on Friday; really aggressive in everything he did.

“We lost Declan Gallagher for a period, and he had a brilliant partnership with Kevin Holt. But having a player with the quality of Ross Graham to take his place is a real positive.

“I thought he and Holty (Kevin Holt) were excellent against Raith.

“Jack Walton didn’t have a great deal to do over the course of the game. That’s credit to the boys in front of them.”

“Unbelievable” attitude

Graham also earned plaudits from experienced United marksman Louis Moult, who found the net in Friday night’s dramatic 2-1 defeat against the Fife outfit after latching on to the youngster’s header.

Dundee United star Ross Graham
Graham has gradually grown into the United side in recent weeks. Image: SNS

“Ross (Graham) did brilliant for the equaliser, and I think he’s a bit gutted it wasn’t his goal,” said Moult. “But he was great on Friday night.

“He won absolutely everything, and I thought he was our best player. He was so aggressive in their box, and ours.

“His attitude, day to day, has been unbelievable. Playing on that right side of the two (centre-backs), I think he’s come on game-to-game.”

With Gallagher’s return to action now imminent and Sam McClelland joining the club on loan from St Johnstone, a fascinating fight for a jersey is in store.

Louis Moult celebrates his going against Raith Rovers
Graham earned praise from Moult, pictured. Image: SNS

Moult added: “That’s the strength in depth we’ve got through the squad and that’ll play a big part through these last 13 games.”

More from Dundee United

Ruairidh Adams, in yellow, wheels away in disbelief
Dundee United's goalscoring keeper Ruairidh Adams opens up on dramatic Edinburgh City strike: 'I…
Louis Moult dejected as a chance goes begging for Dundee United at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Big question for Dundee United to answer - do they have the…
Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Louis Moult emphasises key message as Dundee United forward is left 'hurting and gutted'…
Craig Brewster scores a sensational second goal for United. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United and Motherwell served up Scottish Cup classic in 1994
Zak Rudden's goal helped Raith to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after massive win sets up title race with Dundee…
Gutted Dundee United players leave the field
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray tweaks under the microscope…
Raith Rovers players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory
Raith's Scott Brown in 'cut me some slack' quip after thunderous strike makes it…
A frustrated Jim Goodwin on the touchline
Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United display was best in WEEKS despite Raith Rovers defeat
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pushes his side forward
Raith boss Ian Murray says pressure back on Dundee United after HUGE win
Scott Brown unleashes his thunderbolt against Dundee United
Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United: Scott Brown stunner blows Championship chase wide open

Conversation