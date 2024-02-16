Sam McClelland reveals ‘different level’ Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey from Cobham to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam McClelland reveals ‘different level’ Chelsea kids as Dundee United new boy recounts journey from Cobham to Tannadice

The 22-year-old rubbed shoulders with superstar talents at Stamford Bridge.

Sam McClelland, left, at Dundee United and, right, with Chelsea
Sam McClelland, now and then. Images: Rochard Wiseman / Dundee United FC / Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Sam McClelland enjoyed a gold-plated apprenticeship among future internationals and precocious talents at Chelsea.

However, the Dundee United loan star knew it was time to strike out on his own after thriving in the bruising proving grounds of League Two with Barrow.

McClelland, 22, played alongside one of England’s hottest new defensive prospects, Levi Colwill, and bustling front-man Armando Broja in the Stamford Bridge youth ranks.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while a little older, were regular sparring partners.

Formerly the Blues’ U19 captain, McClelland was even afforded the opportunity to work with the senior group during Frank Lampard’s first spell in charge.

As such, life at Cobham was a thrilling, challenging and formative journey for a young man who left Northern Ireland for the bright lights of London at the age of just 16.

Chelsea hot prospect Levi Colwill.
Chelsea hot prospect Levi Colwill. Image Shutterstock.

“Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were a couple of years older than me, but I did get to train with them a lot,” recalled McClelland. “In my group, Armando Broja and Levi Colwill were the standouts.

“They were a different level.

“I trained with the senior side a few times when Frank Lampard was manager. He would bring some of the academy players to do shape and work on attack vs defence at the end of the session.

“Even if it was just 20 minutes against that calibre of player; you see the difference. They had that yard on where to be. I can still picture Jorginho spraying the passes to lads like Tammy Abraham!

Former Chelsea attacker Tammy Abraham
McClelland was charged with shackling Tammy Abraham, pictured, in Chelsea training. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s a different world when you’re training with top players and a top set-up, compared to where I grew up.

“It was a really good apprenticeship and sets you up to move forward with good coaches and good players.”

School of hard knocks

Having earned his stripes in the PL2 (English U23 Premier League) and UEFA Youth League, McClelland made the decision to put those lessons into practice last season by joining Barrow on loan.

He made 30 appearances for the fourth tier side and, whereas some raw academy kids can sink amid the rough-and-tumble of lower league football, McClelland swam.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
McClelland was given the chance to train with Chelsea’s senior players by Frank Lampard, pictured. Image: Shutterstock

“I’ve always wanted to play proper football and once I went on loan, I enjoyed it – it was the real thing,” he continued.

“With the Chelsea academy, you are playing against top sides around Europe and England, but it’s very technical.

“Then you play that first game in League Two and it turns into a battle!

“You need to get through that and, when I got through those first few games, it gave me the confidence to keep building and moving forward.”

Sam McClelland during a formative loan spell with Barrow AFC
McClelland during a formative loan spell with Barrow AFC. Image: Shutterstock.

McClelland: I want to help United achieve

Following a glowing endorsement from legendary former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright – McClelland’s manager with the Northern Ireland U21 side – he joined the Perth outfit on a two-year deal last summer.

He played seven times for the Saintees before succumbing to an untimely ankle injury that kept him out until January, robbing him of the opportunity to impress incoming McDiarmid gaffer Craig Levein.  

As such, he is determined to make up for lost time after joining United on loan earlier this month.

Sam McClelland in action for Northern Ireland U21s
McClelland is also keen to get back in the Northern Ireland set-up. Image: Shutterstock.

“It’s tough being out injured and, although there’s nothing I could have done, it was especially difficult because I had been playing at St Johnstone,” added McClelland.

“So, getting out and trying to play again is better for my career.

“But what this club can do, in terms of getting back to the top league, was also of massive interest. I want to help United achieve.”

