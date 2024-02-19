Louis Moult emphasises key message as Dundee United forward is left ‘hurting and gutted’ for fans

Louis Moult insists the defeated Dundee United players are “hurting” and “gutted” for the 3,500 Arabs who watched the Tangerines succumb to a 2-1 defeat against Raith Rovers.

Moult was on the mark against the Fifers, notching his 12th goal of the season to cancel out Zak Rudden’s opener.

Both sides passed up opportunities to grab the lead during an absorbing contest and, entering the dying embers, a share of the spoils appeared the most likely outcome.

There’s still a hell of a long way to go, and so much to play for. That’s the message we’ve all been relaying. Louis Moult

But a sensational, speculative drive from Scott Brown secured a precious triumph for the men in dark blue, cutting the gap at the summit of the Championship to a single point.

Moult said: “I’m extremely disappointed. We all are. We are all hurting and gutted for the fans.

“It was an unbelievable turnout from them, again.

“And I know they’ll stick with us – and we’ll be ready to go again next Saturday (against Queen’s Park), that’s for sure.

“The defeat was a tough one to take, especially with the manner it happened. It’s a sucker-punch at the end. The boy (Brown) hits it and it’s a worldie!

“But come Monday morning, we need to dust ourselves down and get our heads up and go again. There’s still a hell of a long way to go, and so much to play for.

“That’s the message we’ve ALL been relaying: there are still 13 games to go.”

Moult: We were brilliant

While frustrated to emerge on the wrong side of a result against Rovers once more – Ian Murray’s men have now taken seven points from a possible nine against United – Moult was full of praise for the visitors’ showing.

Moult, Tony Watt, Glenn Middleton, Ross Graham and Kevin Holt all had very passable chances to ripple the net as the Terrors registered 18 shots.

But ultimately they paid a heavy price for that profligacy.

And, preaching perspective, the former Motherwell man has emphasised that United remain the team in the box seat in the race for the Premiership.

He continued: “There is one point in it now, but we are still the ones at the top of the table.

“I thought we played brilliantly at times on Friday night, especially the first half. We were finding a flow and looking really dangerous.

“Yes, we are extremely disappointed, and we wanted to go seven points clear, or stay four points clear. But it wasn’t to be.

“There’s plenty to play for.”