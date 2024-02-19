Colin Hamilton ‘not the type to complain’ as he describes playing through pain barrier of broken toe to aid Arbroath’s relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Colin Hamilton ‘not the type to complain’ as he describes playing through pain barrier of broken toe to aid Arbroath’s relegation battle

The Gayfield defender sustained the injury against Inverness Caley Thistle on December 16.

By Iain Collin
Arbroath stalwart Colin Hamilton points and roars instructions to his team-mates.
Gutsy Colin Hamilton has been playing through the pain of a broken toe. Image: SNS

Colin Hamilton insists he has been happy to play through the pain barrier with a broken toe to help Arbroath through their injury crisis.

The left-back suffered the fracture in the 2-1 victory over Inverness Caley Thistle back in mid-December.

But with a rash of injuries already decimating the Red Lichties and leaving them short-handed in defence, Hamilton has continued to play.

Nine weeks on, and having started every match since sustaining the injury, the 31-year-old is finally able to play almost trouble free.

Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton (left) pulls back Dunfermline striker Bradley Holmes during Saturday’s 1-1 draw. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He said: “I’ve been playing with a broken toe. I did it in the Inverness game in December but have just had to get on with it.

“I’ve been taking pain killers to get through games on a Saturday but haven’t been able to train properly.

“I’ve been getting by game to game but didn’t have any option. I was the only available defender at the club and I’ll always give my all for Arbroath.

“Thankfully the pain has subsided a bit. But my toe still looks a bit different to the rest of them. It’s one of these things, though, and I’m not the type to complain.

Returning players strengthen Arbroath

“I’ll dust myself down and get on with things, as the most important thing is not me – it’s the club.”

Ironically, Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline was the first time Hamilton has been given any respite by being substituted. Even then it was in the 89th minute.

Gayfield boss Jim McIntyre was finally able to fill his bench at East End Park with fit-again personnel following a three-week break in action.

Eight players were back from injury, whilst on-loan Fleetwood Town defender Connor Teale made his debut.

Chris Kane rises high in a crowded goalmouth to send a header against the post for Dunfermline.
Arbroath had to withstand a late flurry of attacks from Dunfermline to seal a vital point at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Skipper Tam O’Brien marked his comeback with the crucial second-half leveller that ensured Arbroath did not fall any further behind the Pars at the bottom of the Championship.

And Hamilton reckons that getting so many key figures back can only be good for the Angus outfit in their battle to avoid relegation.

Praising the fans’ backing at East End Park, he added: “We showed a lot of spirit in that game to dig out the draw. And we have to give the fans a lot of credit for the support they gave us.

“They are continuing to back us in numbers and getting right behind the team and it’s that kind of togetherness we need to get out of this.

‘See a different Arbroath’

“We feed off their support and they feed off us. If everyone is together then it will make a big difference to us in our bid to climb the table.

“Getting players back is also a massive boost. We’ve been going game to game with just one sub, so it makes a big difference to have players the manager can call on.

“We have a busy period coming up but we now have a squad to choose from. The manager can make changes, rest people, and impact games.

“I hope that will help people see a different Arbroath and we’ll continue giving 100 per cent to climb up the table.”

More from Football

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Raith Rovers
Louis Moult emphasises key message as Dundee United forward is left 'hurting and gutted'…
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents
Craig Brewster scores a sensational second goal for United. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United and Motherwell served up Scottish Cup classic in 1994
Malachi Fagan-Walcott celebrates scoring Dunfermline's goal in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott describes Dunfermline rollercoaster after netting first senior goal in Arbroath draw
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: Give referees half their pay because they're only making half the decisions,…
Mohamed Diomande celebrates opening the scoring.
St Johnstone player ratings, match report and star man as Perth men are beaten…
Scott Tiffoney grabbed the goals as Dundee saw off Ross County. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Ross County win as Dee go five clear in…
Dunfermline Athletic defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is full of smiles as he wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Arbroath draw, togetherness, Chris Kane debut and formation change…
Zak Rudden's goal helped Raith to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after massive win sets up title race with Dundee…
Gutted Dundee United players leave the field
4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray tweaks under the microscope…