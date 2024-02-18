4 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray tweaks under the microscope and Raith Rovers record is extended

Dundee United’s lead at the summit of the Championship was slashed to a solitary point as Raith Rovers claimed a thrilling 2-1 victory at a sold-out Stark’s Park.

Louis Moult cancelled out Zak Rudden’s early opener and, as both sides passed up good opportunities to ripple the net, a draw – which would have suited United more than their hosts – appeared to be on the cards.

But Scott Brown produced a thunderous dipping drive from 30 yards to settle a breathless contest with 89 minutes on the clock, sending the home fans into raptures and the travelling Arabs back to Dundee in a funk.

Courier Sport was in Kirkcaldy to analyse the action.

Raith Rovers have United’s number

Rovers have now taken seven points from a possible nine against the Tangerines.

United may still be in the box seat in the title race, but their inability to get the better of their title rivals is understandably maddening for increasingly anxious Arabs.

Each fixture has been edgy and competitive – albeit Friday’s game was the most entertaining by a country mile – but Raith have shown an ability to produce the moment of quality when it really matters.

United are yet to even hold a lead against the Kirkcaldy club this term.

Jim Goodwin’s side have showcased metronomic consistency in the Championship and there is no reason to think they will capitulate after this defeat, but these top-of-the-table showdowns have fallen flat.

With 3,465 away fans in attendance – just like the 1-0 loss to Rovers in front of 10,334 at Tannadice in December – this one stung.

Wastefulness in final third

While not what every supporter wanted to hear after a galling, dramatic defeat, Goodwin’s claim that United produced their “best performance in weeks” was far from outlandish.

The first half, in particular, was the sort of showing the Tangerines faithful have been demanding more regularly this season.

There was a high press – dangerously so, at times, as illustrated when Zak Rudden sent Josh Mullin clean through on goal – up-tempo passing, crosses zipped into the box and ample opportunities created.

Tony Watt, Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton all passed up decent chances to find the net, while a wonderful Keith Watson block denied Kai Fotheringham. United would conclude the game having racked up 18 shots.

The second half was more attritional as Rovers tightened up, albeit David Wotherspoon continued to enjoy a very impressive evening in the engine room.

One glorious swing of the right boot from Brown does not make the prior 89 minutes dismal from the Terrors. It wasn’t. They were probably the better side from a very entertaining fixture between two capable outfits.

However, the profligacy can be criticised. Given the undoubted quality in their ranks, United should have scored more than one goal, and they ultimately paid a heavy price for that wastefulness.

Wotherspoon’s withdrawal

United did fade in the final 20 minutes and, as both managers turned to their benches, Ian Murray’s alterations proved more effective than Goodwin’s.

Dylan Easton entered the fray like a man with a point to prove after being left out of the starting line-up, Aidan Connolly – as United fans know – is a diminutive buzzbomb of energy and Brown was the match-winner.

By contrast, Alex Greive struggled to make his mark after replacing Moult who, notwithstanding any fatigue following a night of hard graft in attack, was still looking a threat.

The withdrawal of Wotherspoon was peculiar. If the Canadian international had run his race, so be it. United’s staff, and the player himself, are well-placed to make decisions on fitness.

But he was not carrying himself like a man running on fumes.

Operating in a deeper role, Wotherspoon was arguably the Tangerines’ best player (only Ross Graham would provide competition), with one assist to his name and some sumptuous line-breaking passes.

His ball through to Fotheringham for the afore-mentioned opportunity that was blocked by Watson was sensational. If one man was going to cut that Rovers back-line open, he looked a decent bet.

When he left the field, United didn’t look the same team.

Ross Docherty’s importance laid bare

Goodwin’s Tangerines have been built on a solid foundation, from which they seek to control games and claim dominant victories. The concession of just 13 league goals all season speaks to that.

Whereas, they simply went toe-to-toe and punch-for-punch with Rovers on Friday night; Hagler-Hearns in the cinch.

That was partly a show of ambition from Goodwin, who did promise an attacking outlook, but also reflective of Ross Docherty’s absence through injury once more – albeit Jordan Tillson could have been deployed as a safe deputy.

Docherty’s ability to thwart turnovers, regaining and maintaining possession, is uncanny and he even netted the decisive goal in United’s prior game, a 2-1 win at Ayr United.

The Tannadice outfit’s league record with Docherty now reads: played 11, won nine and drawn two. They are yet to lose. They have scored 29 goals with THREE conceded in reply. A win percentage of 82%.

Without the skipper, it reads: played 12, won five, drawn four and lost three. They have scored 17 goals with 10 conceded in reply. A win percentage of 42%.

No-one is more frustrated than Docherty, who was restricted to some light physio sessions towards the tail-end of last week, but United will hope he is back in contention swiftly – because his importance is there in black-and-white.