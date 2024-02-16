Keith Watson believes Raith Rovers’ fortunes will turn as he prepares to face former side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith Watson believes Raith Rovers’ fortunes will turn as he prepares to face former side

Dundee United travel to Stark's Park on Friday for a huge match in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith defender Keith Watson will face his former side on Friday. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson said there is no better match than Friday to get their season back on track.

With no wins in their last three Scottish Championship fixtures, the Kirkcaldy club have slipped four points behind Watson’s former employer Dundee United.

Watson believes Rovers’ form “will turn” and they have the chance to reduce the gap to one point when United visit on Friday night in front of a packed and floodlit Stark’s Park.

The magnitude of the match has been evidenced by a sellout in both ends, despite the match being televised on a cold February night.

Watson is fit and ready to play after coming through his first 90 minutes since September in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat to Airdrie.

Keith Watson made his Raith return versus Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Coincidentally, the 34-year-old’s time on the sidelines was bookended by 1-0 defeats to the Diamonds.

In that time, he watched on as the team embarked on a 16-match unbeaten run before the recent run of defeats.

He returns to a side that is still in a fantastic position and with the chance to put pressure on Dundee United on Friday.

Keith Watson: Raith raring to go

“We know we’ve got a good squad, we just need to keep at it and know it will turn again,” Watson told Courier Sport. “On Friday, you couldn’t ask for a better game to go into.

“It’s the kind of game you want to play in. It’s a massive game.

“Both sets of fans will bring good crowds, both teams will be up for it, raring to go, and both teams will want to win the game. It’s set up to be a great night.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the past week or so and we’ll be raring to go come Friday night.”

“We’re still right up there. We know that the results and some of the performances haven’t been good enough recently.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson made his return two weeks ago. Image: SNS.

“The week without a game has probably helped us. We’ve been on the training pitch a lot working on stuff and we’ve had discussions amongst ourselves on how we can kick-start our season again.

“We’ve prepared really well for it, it’s been a good week’s training and you can’t ask for a better game to come back into, a full house out there, first against second.

“It’s a massive game.”

