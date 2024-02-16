Keith Watson believes Raith Rovers’ fortunes will turn as he prepares to face former side

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson said there is no better match than Friday to get their season back on track.

With no wins in their last three Scottish Championship fixtures, the Kirkcaldy club have slipped four points behind Watson’s former employer Dundee United.

Watson believes Rovers’ form “will turn” and they have the chance to reduce the gap to one point when United visit on Friday night in front of a packed and floodlit Stark’s Park.

The magnitude of the match has been evidenced by a sellout in both ends, despite the match being televised on a cold February night.

Watson is fit and ready to play after coming through his first 90 minutes since September in the recent SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final defeat to Airdrie.

Coincidentally, the 34-year-old’s time on the sidelines was bookended by 1-0 defeats to the Diamonds.

In that time, he watched on as the team embarked on a 16-match unbeaten run before the recent run of defeats.

He returns to a side that is still in a fantastic position and with the chance to put pressure on Dundee United on Friday.

Keith Watson: Raith raring to go

“We know we’ve got a good squad, we just need to keep at it and know it will turn again,” Watson told Courier Sport. “On Friday, you couldn’t ask for a better game to go into.

“It’s the kind of game you want to play in. It’s a massive game.

“Both sets of fans will bring good crowds, both teams will be up for it, raring to go, and both teams will want to win the game. It’s set up to be a great night.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the past week or so and we’ll be raring to go come Friday night.”

“We’re still right up there. We know that the results and some of the performances haven’t been good enough recently.

“The week without a game has probably helped us. We’ve been on the training pitch a lot working on stuff and we’ve had discussions amongst ourselves on how we can kick-start our season again.

“We’ve prepared really well for it, it’s been a good week’s training and you can’t ask for a better game to come back into, a full house out there, first against second.

“It’s a massive game.”