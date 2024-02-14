Ian Murray ponders Raith Rovers results battle as boss hails reaction ahead of HUGE Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ian Murray ponders Raith Rovers results battle as boss hails reaction ahead of HUGE Dundee United clash

The Stark's Park club host the league leaders in Friday's televised match.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray is preparing Raith for a crunch match versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray is preparing Raith for a crunch match versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has used his side’s free week for a “reset” ahead of Friday’s crucial Scottish Champions encounter with Dundee United.

Murray would have preferred a Scottish Cup tie last weekend, but welcomed the break, despite Friday’s opponents using it to extend their lead to four points at the top of the Championship.

That gap is not insurmountable, especially given Rovers have the chance to shrink it this weekend.

To do so, they will need to end a run of five consecutive defeats, but can take confidence from previous results against the league leaders this season: a 1-1 home draw and a sensational 1-0 win at Tannadice.

Raith Rovers players following Dylan Easton's winner at Tannadice
Rovers players following Dylan Easton’s winner at Tannadice against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Asked if he was able to pinpoint the reasons for Raith’s recent run, Murray told Courier Sport: “It’s a bit of everything, really. You always look at every detail – is it physical, is it mental, is it expectation?

“I have to give credit to the other teams as well, we always knew it was going get harder and harder as the season went on because you’re coming up against teams for times a season.

“It’s not rocket science to see that they do their homework on you and vice versa.

“We got a wee bit sloppy in the backline at times. We maybe just stopped doing that work that we were doing before and expecting our strikers to score lots of goals.

“It’s very difficult. When you play the way we play, it’s always hard because you’re always trying to outgun teams and it’s not always going to work.

Raith manager Ian Murray praised the reaction in training. Image: SNS.

“That’s the way we want to do it, we don’t want to sit in and defend like mad in games where we don’t feel we need to.

“To answer the question,” he adds with a smile, “no, we don’t have all the answers, but we’ve certainly seen a huge reaction from the Airdrie game.

“Our training levels have definitely crept back up to where they were before Christmas.”

Raith team news

A steady stream of ticket sales at Stark’s Park saw the 7,000 mark passed on Wednesday, despite the match being moved for television to a cold February night.

In the Dundee United end, fewer than 100 briefs were still available at the time of writing.

Training at Stark’s Park has been much busier in recent weeks too and Murray now has a full squad to choose from.

Sam Stanton is back and fully fit and Zak Rudden will be available despite leaving the field injured during his first start two weeks ago.

The return of Stanton is a particular boost for Rovers, who have only won once since he was injured during the 4-4 draw with Ayr United.

“It’s been a poor run for us but we’re hanging on to [United’s] coattails still,” said Murray.

“We’re still clear in second place and we know we’re capable.

“We’ve shown already this season that we can beat Dundee United, but it’s going to be a really hard game.”

More from Dundee United

(L to R) Ross Graham, Sam Stanton, Ross Docherty, Lewis Vaughan.
5 key battles that could define Raith Rovers vs Dundee United showdown
Sam McClelland in the Dundee United dressing room.
Sam McClelland 'looking the part' at Dundee United as on-loan St Johnstone defender stakes…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher salutes his family in the stands during a fixture at Tannadice earlier this season.
Major Declan Gallagher fitness update as Dundee United ponder ‘decision to make’ for Raith…
Moult takes the acclaim of the 3,300 travelling Arabs
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are gearing up for biggest game of the season –…
(L to R) Edin Dzeko, Kai Fotheringham, Luuk de Jong and Marcus Thuram
How Dundee United's unbeaten away record compares to Europe's best as Tangerines rub shoulders…
Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United throw weight behind Arab Archive fundraiser as remarkable backing leaves organisers 'humbled'
Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Why Dundee United are NOT thinking about Raith Rovers revenge as Stark's Park clash…
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
JIM SPENCE: Why football fans shouldn’t have been so quick to see red over…
2
(L to R) Louis Moult, Jim Goodwin and Tony Watt of Dundee United
3 key Dundee United conundrums as internal friendly gives Jim Goodwin food for thought…
The Railway Stand, which has been opened to United fans
Raith Rovers hand Dundee United extra tickets for Championship showdown as fan survey result…

Conversation