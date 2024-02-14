Carnoustie pub beer garden to be turned into house plot

A bid to convert a Carnoustie beer garden into a house site has been approved by Angus planners.

Despite being almost 25% smaller than the recommended plot size for a residential site, officials said the Aboukir Hotel’s bid was acceptable.

The hotel fronts Church Street to the north, but the beer garden sits between two other houses and leads through to Ireland Street to the south.

It is currently laid out in ornamental planning.

The hotel lodged the planning bid with the council for the 312 square metre strip of land.

It is one of just two gaps on Ireland Street.

There were no objections to the application.

Delegated approval

The Aboukir proposal received the green light from officials under delegated powers.

They said: “The proposed plot measures 312 sq m, which is smaller than the recommended 400 sq m minimum in the council guidance.

“However, the plot is of a comparable size to existing plot sizes within the immediately surrounding area and larger than the two plots to the east.

“The indicative site plan also suggests there is sufficient space to provide more than 100 sq m of private garden ground and a house located in a position that follows the building line of adjacent properties.”

Planners say the site has room for a “modest property” with a driveway alongside.

Detailed drawings for the site are expected to come forward in the future.

“There is no reason to conclude that a suitably designed development could not be achieved within the site,” the handling report added.

The approval includes a condition requiring work to start within five years.