Carnoustie pub beer garden to be turned into house plot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie pub beer garden to be turned into house plot

Land behind the Aboukir Hotel was the subject of a planning application to Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
The beer garden sits behind the Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie. Image: Google
The beer garden sits behind the Aboukir Hotel in Carnoustie. Image: Google

A bid to convert a Carnoustie beer garden into a house site has been approved by Angus planners.

Despite being almost 25% smaller than the recommended plot size for a residential site, officials said the Aboukir Hotel’s bid was acceptable.

The hotel fronts Church Street to the north, but the beer garden sits between two other houses and leads through to Ireland Street to the south.

It is currently laid out in ornamental planning.

Aboukir beer garden Carnoustie
The Aboukir beer garden backs on to Ireland Street in Carnoustie. Image: Google

The hotel lodged the planning bid with the council for the 312 square metre strip of land.

It is one of just two gaps on Ireland Street.

There were no objections to the application.

Delegated approval

The Aboukir proposal received the green light from officials under delegated powers.

They said: “The proposed plot measures 312 sq m, which is smaller than the recommended 400 sq m minimum in the council guidance.

“However, the plot is of a comparable size to existing plot sizes within the immediately surrounding area and larger than the two plots to the east.

“The indicative site plan also suggests there is sufficient space to provide more than 100 sq m of private garden ground and a house located in a position that follows the building line of adjacent properties.”

Planners say the site has room for a “modest property” with a driveway alongside.

Detailed drawings for the site are expected to come forward in the future.

“There is no reason to conclude that a suitably designed development could not be achieved within the site,” the handling report added.

The approval includes a condition requiring work to start within five years.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Douglas Laidlaw
Thief who robbed 81-year-old in his Dundee home moved prison for own safety
Cassie is looking for a new home in Tayside or Fife.
Home needed for greyhound cross after 100+ days in Tayside rescue shelter
The Domino's site on the corner of Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google
Carnoustie Domino's cruises through Angus planning process
Italy's Francesco Molinari was the winner of the last Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS Group
Golf poll brings fresh call from Carnoustie Links chiefs for more pace on ambitious…
Council house average rents in Angus will break the £80 barrier. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors approve 'absolutely necessary' 6.7% Angus rent rise
Objector Douglas Watt lives a few hundred yards from the planned site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds approved in face of hundreds of local objections
2
The Black Abbot in Montrose is looking for a new tenant. Image: Admiral Taverns
Popular Montrose pub looking for new mine host
Brechin Bridge carries the A933 over the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Bridge re-opens almost four months on from Storm Babet
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL Bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
Angus kennel owner and rescuer vow XL Bully sanctuary will still go ahead despite…
18
The damage to Arbroath's south breakwater. Image: David Brown
Experts say Arbroath harbour breakwater is still safe after weekend storm battering

Conversation