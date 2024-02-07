Scott Brown talks Raith Rovers determination and play-offs ‘bigger picture’ ahead of Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown talks Raith Rovers determination and play-offs ‘bigger picture’ ahead of Dundee United clash

The Stark's Park side are determined to turn around fortunes after dismal run

By Iain Collin
Captain Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

Scott Brown insists he sees ‘absolute determination’ in the Raith Rovers ranks to haul themselves out of their current downturn.

But he has warned they still have work to do to ensure their early-season promotion play-off goals do not come under threat.

The Stark’s Park outfit slumped to a fifth straight defeat with Friday night’s 1-0 loss to Airdrie in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

Ian Murray’s side were desperate for a pick-me-up ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United a week on Friday.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown holds off Inverness Caley Thistle striker Alex Samuel to get his foot to the ball first.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown (right) in action against Inverness Caley Thistle last month. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But they could not recover from a sixth-minute Nikolay Todorov goal as boos greeted a fifth home game without a victory.

It is hoped a free weekend, thanks to the Scottish Cup fifth round ties, will give Raith the breathing space to find answers to a worrying collapse in form and results.

And skipper Brown is adamant there will be no stone left unturned in a bid to spark a revival.

Identifying defensive frailties as a clear issue, he said: “What I’m seeing is absolute determination to turn things around.

“Our training has actually been very good before the last couple of games but then we know it hasn’t been good enough in the games.

Cheap goals

“It’s just going that way for us just now and there’s loads of reasons why these things happen.

We’re losing cheaper goals than we were at the start of the season, first and foremost.

“If we can cut that out then we know we’ve got the quality at the top end of the pitch.

“But we need to give these guys a chance, because there’s no point in having to score three or four goals to win a home game.

“It makes life really difficult when that’s the case.

“We just need to do everything we can to get ourselves out of this run.”

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown pictured with the SPFL Trust Trophy ahead of last Friday’s semi-final against Airdrie. Image: Craig Watson / SPFL Trust.

Despite their current woes, Brown maintains that everyone at Raith would have been content with their current position if offered it last summer.

A remarkable run of just one league defeat in the opening five months of the campaign helped raise expectations of challenging Championship favourites United for the title.

The Kirkcaldy men have won once from their last six league games, but also still know that victory against the Tangerines next Friday will cut the gap at the top to only one point.

Looking over their shoulders, however, Rovers are just seven points ahead of Partick Thistle in third and 12 ahead of Morton in fourth.

Bigger picture and play-offs goal

Brown added: “We’ve gone through a sticky run but as players we just need to look at what we did in the first half of the season.

“Looking at the bigger picture, we would definitely have taken where we are right now. Everyone would have signed up for that at the start of the season.

“But, after going on this run, we know we just need to keep working hard and making sure we train well every day and hopefully it turns for us on the pitch.

“We’ve lost three league games in a row but we’re only four points behind top spot.

“The main aim was always to be there or thereabouts within the play-offs. And that’s where we are.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown lies on the ground as his challenge for the ball sends Dundee United striker Tony Watt flying with his arms in the air.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown challenges Dundee United’s Tony Watt in the meeting between the teams at Stark’s Park in October. Image: SNS.

“But, taking Dundee United out of it, we still need to make sure we win games and make the play-offs at the very minimum.

“You know what can happen in this league.

“The season before I was here, Raith were flying high towards the top of the league and then finished fifth.

“So, we need to make sure we keep going.”

