Ross Millen hopes week off can restore Raith Rovers’ early-season form in time for massive Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ross Millen hopes week off can restore Raith Rovers’ early-season form in time for massive Dundee United clash

The Stark's Park side suffered a worrying fifth straight defeat on Friday night against Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen.
Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

Ross Millen hopes an extended spell on the training pitch can help Raith Rovers restore their early-season form in time for the crunch visit of Dundee United.

The February 16 encounter now looks like a potentially pivotal moment in the Championship title race as the division’s top two go head to head.

United stretched their lead at the summit to four points with their hard-earned 2-1 victory over Ayr United on Saturday.

Just the day before, Raith had crashed to a fifth consecutive defeat with their 1-0 loss to Airdrie in their SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

Ross Millen is hoping Raith Rovers can hit the reset button before the visit of Dundee United. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

It is all a far cry from the last time Rovers and United faced each other in a top-of-the-table encounter back in mid-December.

On that occasion, the Stark’s Park side were riding on the crest of a wave and their 1-0 win eased them five points ahead in the table.

Now, it is United who could stretch their advantage to seven points. And Millen is fully aware the coming days are crucial for Ian Murray’s side as they search for a solution to their worrying slump in form and results.

The full-back said: “We just need to get back onto the training pitch and keep looking for answers.

“Things just aren’t happening for us at the moment but, as players, all you can do is keep working hard and hopefully it will turn.

Get back

“I’m sure it will. We’re going through a wee bit of a sticky patch at the moment, let’s be honest.

“We’ve done so well that at least we’ve got a wee bit of breathing space.

“But, at the same time, we know it’s not been good enough in the last few weeks and we need to turn things around.

“It’s about getting back to doing what we’re good at and what worked well for us earlier in the season.

“We always knew we would go through a run like this at some stage in the season, all teams do.

Raith Rovers' Ross Millen (left) makes a wonderful challenge to deny Louis Moult of Dundee United.
Ross Millen (left) makes a wonderful challenge to deny Dundee United’s Louis Moult in December’s meeting between the sides. Image: SNS

“But it’s about getting through it and coming out the other side of it.”

He added: “Hopefully with the work we can get under our belts in the next two weeks we can get ourselves ready for the next big game.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a good thing that we’ve got a break from games now. We can get out onto the training pitch and make sure we’re doing our jobs correctly.

“And hopefully that puts us in a good place for the next game coming.”

Raith were hopeful of going into the United clash with the benefit of a morale-boosting victory over Airdrie.

Bogey team

But, as it transpired, the visit of the Diamonds was a familiar tale from this season.

Friday’s reverse was the third time in four games they have been defeated by Murray’s old side.

The manager brushed aside thoughts of a bogey team ahead of the game, but it was difficult to argue otherwise at the full-time whistle.

Nikolay Todorov scored for the third time in a row in the fixture and the former Dunfermline Athletic striker clearly enjoyed his moment.

Rovers then struggled in the gusting strong winds to find the accuracy and composure to summon up an equaliser.

Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen's Park in November 2023.
Raith Rovers’ current form is a far cry from the thrill of the dramatic victory over Queen’s Park in November when Ross Millen netted a last-gasp winning penalty. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

Now out of the tournament viewed pre-season as their most realistic chance of silverware, the Stark’s Park men now face the prospect of their title dreams slipping away from them as well.

Millen added: “They’re all big games at this point in the season, aren’t they?

“We’ve done so well to put ourselves in this position at this stage.

“And it means the games get bigger and bigger.

“We need to make sure we’re focused and ready for them.

“If we concentrate on ourselves and get back to what we’re good at, and back to basics, then I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

More from Football

Chris Hamilton backs the Dunfermline players to bounce back. Image; SNS.
Chris Hamilton urges Dunfermline to 'stick together' after home humbling at the hands of…
Morton put five goals past Dunfermline at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
4 Dunfermline talking points: Pars looking over their shoulder after worst home defeat in…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks thoughtful.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as Stark's Park side fail to arrest slump ahead…
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson makes slump vow as Raith Rovers seek answers for 'massive' Dundee United…
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'embarrassed' by the performance. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'embarrassed' by Dunfermline defeat as Pars boss explains Sam Fisher absence
James McPake's Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline 0-5 Morton: Pars fans voice displeasure after heavy home defeat
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands in his pockets on the touchline at Stark's Park.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to rediscover their 'mojo' after slump continues with SPFL…
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith stoops bravely to head the ball against Airdrie.
Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrie: Match report, star man and player ratings as Ian Murray's…
James McPake has brought in Xavier Benjamin on loan. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
James McPake explains 'no-brainer' Xavier Benjamin loan deal as Dunfermline boss hails club for…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline rejected six-figure bid from English club for key defender ahead of transfer deadline