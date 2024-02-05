Ross Millen hopes week off can restore Raith Rovers’ early-season form in time for massive Dundee United clash

Ross Millen hopes an extended spell on the training pitch can help Raith Rovers restore their early-season form in time for the crunch visit of Dundee United.

The February 16 encounter now looks like a potentially pivotal moment in the Championship title race as the division’s top two go head to head.

United stretched their lead at the summit to four points with their hard-earned 2-1 victory over Ayr United on Saturday.

Just the day before, Raith had crashed to a fifth consecutive defeat with their 1-0 loss to Airdrie in their SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

It is all a far cry from the last time Rovers and United faced each other in a top-of-the-table encounter back in mid-December.

On that occasion, the Stark’s Park side were riding on the crest of a wave and their 1-0 win eased them five points ahead in the table.

Now, it is United who could stretch their advantage to seven points. And Millen is fully aware the coming days are crucial for Ian Murray’s side as they search for a solution to their worrying slump in form and results.

The full-back said: “We just need to get back onto the training pitch and keep looking for answers.

“Things just aren’t happening for us at the moment but, as players, all you can do is keep working hard and hopefully it will turn.

Get back

“I’m sure it will. We’re going through a wee bit of a sticky patch at the moment, let’s be honest.

“We’ve done so well that at least we’ve got a wee bit of breathing space.

“But, at the same time, we know it’s not been good enough in the last few weeks and we need to turn things around.

“It’s about getting back to doing what we’re good at and what worked well for us earlier in the season.

“We always knew we would go through a run like this at some stage in the season, all teams do.

“But it’s about getting through it and coming out the other side of it.”

He added: “Hopefully with the work we can get under our belts in the next two weeks we can get ourselves ready for the next big game.

“Let’s be honest, it’s a good thing that we’ve got a break from games now. We can get out onto the training pitch and make sure we’re doing our jobs correctly.

“And hopefully that puts us in a good place for the next game coming.”

Raith were hopeful of going into the United clash with the benefit of a morale-boosting victory over Airdrie.

Bogey team

But, as it transpired, the visit of the Diamonds was a familiar tale from this season.

Friday’s reverse was the third time in four games they have been defeated by Murray’s old side.

The manager brushed aside thoughts of a bogey team ahead of the game, but it was difficult to argue otherwise at the full-time whistle.

Nikolay Todorov scored for the third time in a row in the fixture and the former Dunfermline Athletic striker clearly enjoyed his moment.

Rovers then struggled in the gusting strong winds to find the accuracy and composure to summon up an equaliser.

Now out of the tournament viewed pre-season as their most realistic chance of silverware, the Stark’s Park men now face the prospect of their title dreams slipping away from them as well.

Millen added: “They’re all big games at this point in the season, aren’t they?

“We’ve done so well to put ourselves in this position at this stage.

“And it means the games get bigger and bigger.

“We need to make sure we’re focused and ready for them.

“If we concentrate on ourselves and get back to what we’re good at, and back to basics, then I’m sure we’ll be fine.”