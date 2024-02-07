Former Pittenweem station house transformed into stunning energy efficient £600k home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Pittenweem station house transformed into stunning energy efficient £600k home

The Old Station House, a traditional cottage on the outskirts of the East Neuk village, has been extended and comprehensively refurbished.

By Jack McKeown
The Old Station House has a fantastic kitchen extension. Image: Rettie.
The Old Station House has a fantastic kitchen extension. Image: Rettie.

A traditional cottage near the heart of the East Neuk has undergone an amazing renovation.

The Old Station House sits in a third of an acre just outside Pittenweem. The village’s cafes, shops and seafront are all just a short walk away.

The original house dates from around 1930 and the current owners bought the property three years ago. Since then they’ve carried out a comprehensive renovation and added a large, light filled extension.

The Old Station House has been given a modern extension. Image: Rettie.
The extension is filled with light thanks to large windows and a roof lantern. Image: Rettie.

They’ve also upgraded the insulation and made the home much more energy efficient. There is new aluminium double glazing, underfloor heating and a Mitsubishi air source heat pump.

A mechanical heat recovery ventilation system draws out stale air and transfers its warmth into fresh air drawn into the house.

Exploring inside

The south facing living room has a wall-hung living frame fire, with a TV inset into a nook above.

The extension houses a superb dining kitchen. Sliding doors allow the room to be opened up to the garden in the summer months.

The Old Station house has been transformed into an amazing eco-friendly home. Image: Rettie.
The living room has a feature fire. Image: Rettie.

There’s a high quality German kitchen, a large island/breakfast bar, Siemens appliances and a Quooker tap that provides instant boiling, cold or sparkling water.

The large master bedroom looks over the rear garden and has an en suite bathroom with freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

Everything has been done to an exceptional standard. Image: Rettie.
The garden stretches to a third of an acre. Image: Rettie.

Three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the layout.

The gardens extend to a third of an acre and have uninterrupted views across countryside and towards the coast. A gravel driveway offers plenty of parking.

 

The Old Station House, Pittenweem is on sale with Rettie for offers over £595,000.

 

 

