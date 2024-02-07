Former Pittenweem station house transformed into stunning energy efficient £600k home

A traditional cottage near the heart of the East Neuk has undergone an amazing renovation.

The Old Station House sits in a third of an acre just outside Pittenweem. The village’s cafes, shops and seafront are all just a short walk away.

The original house dates from around 1930 and the current owners bought the property three years ago. Since then they’ve carried out a comprehensive renovation and added a large, light filled extension.

They’ve also upgraded the insulation and made the home much more energy efficient. There is new aluminium double glazing, underfloor heating and a Mitsubishi air source heat pump.

A mechanical heat recovery ventilation system draws out stale air and transfers its warmth into fresh air drawn into the house.

Exploring inside

The south facing living room has a wall-hung living frame fire, with a TV inset into a nook above.

The extension houses a superb dining kitchen. Sliding doors allow the room to be opened up to the garden in the summer months.

There’s a high quality German kitchen, a large island/breakfast bar, Siemens appliances and a Quooker tap that provides instant boiling, cold or sparkling water.

The large master bedroom looks over the rear garden and has an en suite bathroom with freestanding bath and walk-in shower.

Three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the layout.

The gardens extend to a third of an acre and have uninterrupted views across countryside and towards the coast. A gravel driveway offers plenty of parking.

The Old Station House, Pittenweem is on sale with Rettie for offers over £595,000.