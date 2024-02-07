Perth Foodbank forced to shut after ‘pest’ infestation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth Foodbank forced to shut after ‘pest’ infestation

It is unknown when the foodbank will be able to reopen and the type of pest has not been confirmed.

By Kieran Webster
A sign for Perth and Kinross Foodbank
Perth and Kinross Foodbank has suffered a 'pest control issue'. Image: Steve MacDougal/DC Thomson

A Perth foodbank has been forced to shut after suffering a pest infestation.

The Perth and Kinross Foodbank revealed it had to close on Tuesday morning due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

However, in an update, the foodbank confirmed it was due to a pest infestation.

The foodbank confirmed some food had to be disposed of and staff are working hard to secure the site.

When approached by The Courier, the foodbank would not confirm the pest.

‘Storage affected’ by pest problem

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, our premises, where we store our stock, have been affected by a pest control issue.

“The relevant authorities have been contacted, and appropriate measures have been put in place – including sourcing external storage so that donated food can be securely kept without risk of contamination.

“We have taken the decision to cease operating from our current warehouse space and in line with health and safety regulations, a small amount of food that was stored there has been disposed of.

Interior of the foodbank
Interior of the foodbank. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This is not something we do lightly, however, the safety of the people who access the food bank is our paramount concern.

“We are working alongside local agencies to secure temporary premises and we look forward to welcoming people back to the food bank as soon as possible when we re-open.

“Our food bank staff and volunteers work tirelessly to support local people facing hardship and do so with dignity and in line with public health regulations.

“We are grateful for all the support and donations we receive from people across Perth and Kinross and we work hard to ensure we are good stewards of these donations to best serve the people of the county.”

A list of foodbanks in Perth and Kinross can be found by clicking here.

