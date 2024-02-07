Perth Foodbank forced to shut after ‘pest’ infestation

A Perth foodbank has been forced to shut after suffering a pest infestation.

The Perth and Kinross Foodbank revealed it had to close on Tuesday morning due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

However, in an update, the foodbank confirmed it was due to a pest infestation.

The foodbank confirmed some food had to be disposed of and staff are working hard to secure the site.

When approached by The Courier, the foodbank would not confirm the pest.

‘Storage affected’ by pest problem

A spokesperson said on Facebook: “Unfortunately, our premises, where we store our stock, have been affected by a pest control issue.

“The relevant authorities have been contacted, and appropriate measures have been put in place – including sourcing external storage so that donated food can be securely kept without risk of contamination.

“We have taken the decision to cease operating from our current warehouse space and in line with health and safety regulations, a small amount of food that was stored there has been disposed of.

“This is not something we do lightly, however, the safety of the people who access the food bank is our paramount concern.

“We are working alongside local agencies to secure temporary premises and we look forward to welcoming people back to the food bank as soon as possible when we re-open.

“Our food bank staff and volunteers work tirelessly to support local people facing hardship and do so with dignity and in line with public health regulations.

“We are grateful for all the support and donations we receive from people across Perth and Kinross and we work hard to ensure we are good stewards of these donations to best serve the people of the county.”

