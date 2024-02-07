Tributes to Errol Sunday Market’s ‘main man’ after cancer death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to Errol Sunday Market’s ‘main man’ after cancer death

Errol market director Keith Payne raised thousands for charity following his cancer diagnosis, and helped put the Ingliston and Kinross markets on the map.

By Morag Lindsay
Keith Payne in flat cap, smiling at Errol Sunday Market
Errol Sunday Market director Keith Payne fought a brave battle with cancer. Image: Morris Leslie.

Friends and workmates of Errol Sunday Market director Keith Payne have been sharing memories of their “main man” following his death.

The popular dad-of-five was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and resolved to spend his last months raising funds and awareness.

Keith, who was affectionately known as Mr P, also found time to write a memoir of his half-century in the market trade, including his role in the success of the Ingliston and Kinross markets, as well as at the Morris Leslie Group’s Errol market.

Colleague Lee-Anne-Wilson said his many friends were devastated by the news of his death on Monday.

“Keith had been with the business over 10 years and was known and loved by all his colleagues due to his friendly, helpful, and generous nature,” she said.

“He built Errol Sunday Market from the ground up. But he built strong foundations to ensure the market will continue to grow and thrive.”

Keith Payne smiling with toddler on his knee
Keith Payne and grandson Gavin. Image: Keith Payne.

She added: “Keith fought his cancer battle valiantly which in turn rewarded him with six months more than expected.”

“Thankfully, he was able to enjoy a final Christmas with his family. Our thoughts are with them just now, he was a real family man.”

Keith Payne popularity sent donations soaring

Keith was diagnosed with prostate cancer and advanced gastric cancer in March 2022.

By then there were no treatment options available to extend his life.

He continued working, and launched a fundraising appeal – Keith Payne, The Big C And Me – on behalf of three charities in the spring of 2023.

The aim was to raise £15,000 and give £5,000 each to Prostate Cancer UK, Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

However, Keith’s popularity meant he soon exceeded those targets, raising £34,000 in six months.

Keith Payne with six other people holding up banners with the figure '£30,000' on in a crowd at Errol Sunday Market
Keith Payne, centre, with fellow fundraisers at Errol Sunday Market. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It meant Keith could donate £5,000 to his pet charity CHAS and share the remainder among the three original causes.

Speaking to The Courier last September, he said every day had been a bonus.

“My diagnosis was a hard pill to swallow,” he said.

“I did a bit of ‘why me, poor me’ when I was told.

“But that’s not really in my character.”

Errol market success down to Keith Payne’s expertise

Keith, from Errol, was recruited by Perthshire businessman Morris Leslie to run the Sunday market at Errol Airfield just over a decade ago.

He had steered the Ingliston Market to giddy heights in the 1970s and 80s. In its heyday it boasted more than 3,000 stalls, attracting 500 coachloads of day-trippers from across Scotland and the north of England.

People walking around stalls at Errol Sunday Market at Errol airfield, Perthshire.
Keith was the driving force behind the success of Errol Sunday Market and Car Boot Sale. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Thanks to his determination, Errol became another success.

Billed as “Scotland’s premier Sunday market and car boot sale”, it regularly attracts up to 10,000 people to Errol airfield.

Friends took to Facebook to share their thoughts of Keith after his death was announced.

One wrote: “Keith was ‘Errol Sunday Market’. What he achieved in setting up and establishing what is one of the best in the country was an incredible achievement, something I’m sure he was immensely proud of.”

Another said: “Never have I met someone more deserving of the description ‘true gentleman’.”

 

