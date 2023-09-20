Inside historic £645k castle on Pittenweem High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside historic £645k castle on Pittenweem High Street

Kellie Lodging in Pittenweem is an A listed turret house dating from 1590 and was the town residence of the Earls of Kellie.

By Jack McKeown
Kellie Lodging is a stunning turret house on Pittenweem High Street. Image: Rettie.
Kellie Lodging is a stunning turret house on Pittenweem High Street. Image: Rettie.

Very few townhouses are as spectacular as Kellie Lodging.

The turret house rears magnificently above the neighbouring homes on Pittenweem’s High Street.

Dating from 1590, it was built by the Earls of Kellie as their town residence – their main home being nearby Kellie Castle.

Kellie Lodging sprawls over four levels and enjoys sea views from its upper floors.

The house has a painted facade with red pantile roof and a wonderful stone tower with traditional crow steps.

Exploring inside

The accommodation stretches to nearly 2,700 square feet and is connected by an impressive stone spiral staircase.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, dining room, garden room, dining kitchen, workshop and WC.

The accommodation is spread over four levels. Image: Rettie.
Kellie Lodging is now in need of upgrading. Image: Rettie.
A beautiful spiral staircase connects the four levels. Image: Rettie.

The lounge is on the first floor along with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC. On the second floor there are three more bedrooms.

The spiral staircase leads up to a fairytale turret attic room with beautiful views out to sea.

The large rear garden is fully enclosed and has off-street parking.

The large garden is fully enclosed. Image: Rettie.
The charming attic turret room has superb sea views. Image: Rettie.

Kellie Lodging is now in a tired state and needs extensive renovation and upgrading. However, it offers the opportunity to add value and create a unique home in one of the East Neuk’s best locations.

 

Kellie Lodging, 23 High Street, Pittenweem is on sale with Rettie for o/o £645,000. 

