Inside historic £645k castle on Pittenweem High Street

Very few townhouses are as spectacular as Kellie Lodging.

The turret house rears magnificently above the neighbouring homes on Pittenweem’s High Street.

Dating from 1590, it was built by the Earls of Kellie as their town residence – their main home being nearby Kellie Castle.

Kellie Lodging sprawls over four levels and enjoys sea views from its upper floors.

The house has a painted facade with red pantile roof and a wonderful stone tower with traditional crow steps.

Exploring inside

The accommodation stretches to nearly 2,700 square feet and is connected by an impressive stone spiral staircase.

On the ground floor there is an entrance hall, dining room, garden room, dining kitchen, workshop and WC.

The lounge is on the first floor along with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC. On the second floor there are three more bedrooms.

The spiral staircase leads up to a fairytale turret attic room with beautiful views out to sea.

The large rear garden is fully enclosed and has off-street parking.

Kellie Lodging is now in a tired state and needs extensive renovation and upgrading. However, it offers the opportunity to add value and create a unique home in one of the East Neuk’s best locations.

Kellie Lodging, 23 High Street, Pittenweem is on sale with Rettie for o/o £645,000.