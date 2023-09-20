Obituary: Former Victor editor Buff Halley fired the imaginations of generations of boys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Former Victor editor Buff Halley fired the imaginations of generations of boys

Despite being the guardian of such a treasured publication, Buff remained modest about the role he played.

By Chris Ferguson
James Buff Halley, former editor of The Victor, has died.
James ‘Buff’ Halley, who edited The Victor boys’ paper for 28 years, has died aged 90.

Under his stewardship, The Victor became one of the most successful children’s publications in Britain, selling around 400,000 copies a week during its peak years.

Buff was at the helm of the DC Thomson publication from 1964 until its closure in 1992, when he “put the paper to bed” and retired from journalism.

He was the custodian of some of the best-loved characters of the age including Tough of the Track, Alf Tupper.

The Victor front cover from July 22 1967 featuring Buffer Carmichael.

While Buff had a team of writers and artists working for him, he was known to create his own storylines, sometimes drawing on his family’s experiences for inspiration.

He was born in Dundee in January 1933 to James Halley, a merchant seaman who later worked with General Electric and his wife, Helen Allan.

Buff grew up with siblings Alan, later editor of Mandy and deputy editor of The Scots Magazine, the late Bob, Sheila and Christine.

Buff Halley, left and his brother Alan, mark the transit of Halley’s Comet in 1986 with matching ties.

He was educated at Ancrum Road Primary and then Harris Academy where he excelled at football and played for the FPs well into his 30s.

When he left school, Buff had a short spell working with the Inland Revenue before being called up for National Service with the Royal Navy as a ship’s writer.

Publishing career begins

On his return to civilian life, he joined DC Thomson as a sub-editor on The Hotspur before joining The Victor as chief sub-editor.

In 1964 he was appointed editor of The Victor, a post he held until his retiral aged 60 and the publication’s closure.

He had met his future wife Joyce, playing at the DC Thomson badminton club. They married in Broughty Ferry in 1961 and went on to have four of a family: Donald, Duncan, Alison and Aileen, and five grandchildren, Eilidh, Angus, Roy, Davie and Ali.

Buff and Joyce on their wedding day in 1961.

Despite being the guardian of such a treasured publication, Buff remained modest about the role he played, said one of his children, Duncan.

“He was modest but I do remember at a wedding reception some of the guests from the groom’s side starting talking about Victor characters and found out that someone on our side had been the editor. They came over to lionise him which, of course, he greatly appreciated,” said Duncan.

“Dad came up with some of the storylines himself, though mainly it was professional writers/artists.

“I remember one Alf Tupper story, about egg stealing from osprey nests where Alf detected the villain by his unusual running style, was developed from my describing of my work as an osprey volunteer at Loch Garten in the 1980s.

Buff and Joyce in Sweden in 2015 with daughter-in-law Sachiko Shin Halley and grandson, Roy.

Alison remembers him ruminating on some Matt Braddock storylines, and bringing home text stories that would then be broken down into script and picture notes for the artists to draw up.

In the early years of retirement, Buff and Joyce undertook a lot of worldwide travel and walking. Both were active in Harris Tennis Club, and latterly the West End Tennis club, both playing well into their 80s.

He also played golf, learnt French in later life, enjoyed Friday night pub meetings with his friends and serve as beadle at the High Kirk.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

