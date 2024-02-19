EXCLUSIVE: Jason Leitch receiving updates on Eljamel patient reviews despite NHS Tayside employment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Leitch receiving updates on Eljamel patient reviews despite NHS Tayside employment

Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose says the latest revelations show there is a “glaringly obvious conflict of interest”.

National clinical director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
National clinical director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Under-fire Jason Leitch is receiving updates on the upcoming review into all patients of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel despite being employed by the health board.

New SNP health chief Neil Gray admits the national clinical director – who has faced resignation calls over his role in the Covid Inquiry WhatsApp controversy – is being briefed on work to set up investigations into the Ejamel scandal.

The revelations, which will spark more concerns over Mr Leitch’s involvement in the process, come just weeks after the Scottish Government insisted he had no role at all.

Campaigner Jules Rose, one of hundreds harmed by the rogue Dundee doctor, says there is a “glaringly obvious conflict of interest” in the civil servant being kept in the loop given he is an NHS Tayside employee on secondment to his senior health official role.

Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Kinross mum told The Courier: “This is a complete and utter farce.

“NHS Tayside must be investigated at the public inquiry, and cannot be involved in any way with the individual clinical reviews.

“There is a glaringly obvious conflict of interest for Jason Leitch, who remains – to this day – an employee of NHS Tayside.

“He must be removed immediately.”

Former NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel repeatedly botched operations on patients while he was employed by the local authority between 1995 and 2013.

A public inquiry, taking place alongside individual clinical reviews, will probe health chiefs’ failure to act sooner and scrutinise the timeline of events before his eventual suspension.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

A damning NHS Tayside internal report last year found the health board were aware about concerns surrounding the surgeon in 2011, two years before his suspension.

Last month Eljamel victims told The Courier of their concerns over Mr Leitch’s role in helping to oversee the two probes.

Their intervention came after they learned of his involvement through a conversation with former health chief Michael Matheson on the day the public inquiry was announced.

The government sought to downplay his role before claiming he was completely detached from the process.

Calls for Leitch to step back from Eljamel matters then intensified when it emerged he has been an employee of the health board for 11 years, on secondment to the Scottish Government.

Officials insisted the arrangement was not at all unusual and told us Mr Leitch had not been doing any work for the health board.

But the mystery deepened when The Courier uncovered board meeting minutes from 2012 suggesting he had a senior role in the local authority.

New SNP health secretary Neil Gray. Image: PA.

In a letter to Tory MSP Liz Smith, new health chief Mr Gray claimed Mr Leitch had “not been involved operationally” in work relating to the Eljamel scandal.

He insisted Professor Craig White, the government’s associate director for health, was the key figure tasked with making appointments.

The letter reads: “Professor Craig White was in effect given delegated authority to lead operationally day-to-day, and to prioritise the necessary actions to progress arrangements for the establishment of the independent clinical review process with the urgency and focus required, ensuring that Directors (including Professor Leitch) received updates on progress as part of day-to-day reporting on directorate business.”

But Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Ms Smith, who campaigned for a public inquiry alongside the Eljamel patients, said: “After repeated parliamentary questions about the role of Jason Leitch there has been no clarity forthcoming.

“That still leaves many questions unanswered.”

Conversation