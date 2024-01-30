Jason Leitch ‘not involved’ in Eljamel inquiry despite his officials working on it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Leitch ‘not involved’ in Eljamel inquiry despite his officials working on it

Campaigners were previously told by SNP health chief Michael Matheson that the national clinical director would play a key role.

By Justin Bowie
National clinical director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
National clinical director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Senior health official Jason Leitch is not involved in overseeing investigations into the Eljamel surgery scandal despite officials in his department working on it, the Scottish Government has insisted.

Last September campaigners were told by SNP health chief Michael Matheson that the national clinical director would play a key role in setting up a review of all patients’ cases.

Prof Leitch’s suitability came under scrutiny due to damning evidence from the UK Covid inquiry and revelations the high-ranking official is employed by NHS Tayside.

Disgraced Eljamel worked for that health board between 1995 and 2013, leaving multiple patients with life-changing injuries.

But government officials now claim Prof Leitch is playing no part whatsoever in setting up either a public inquiry or one-to-one clinical reviews.

That’s despite the fact they admit staff who work in the department led by him are setting up the two major investigations.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel
Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson

When first asked about Prof Leitch’s role last Tuesday, the Scottish Government insisted anyone picked to chair probes into the scandal will be fully independent.

Outraged victims of Eljamel said this was not good enough, and demanded the national clinical director be removed from the process altogether.

Last Friday, officials then tried to downplay Prof Leitch’s connection to the inquiry and patient review, claiming he was not “directly involved”.

Now they have distanced him even further from the investigations into the scandal, insisting he is completely unconnected to work being carried out by his department.

Calls for Prof Letich to quit mounted last week when it emerged he advised Humza Yousaf, then health secretary, on how to dodge Covid mask rules during the pandemic.

On Sunday it was revealed he is not employed by the Scottish Government at all, but is instead on secondment from NHS Tayside, the health board where Eljamel was employed.

Health board officials said this arrangement began more than 11 years ago and the government covers his lucrative salary in full.

Lead Eljamel campaigner Jules Rose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Eljamel’s victims, who spent years fighting for a public inquiry, had more questions than answers after Prof Leitch was distanced from the inquiry.

Kinross mum Jules Rose, a leading campaigner, branded the latest claims from the government a “U-turn” given previous comments from Mr Matheson.

She said: “I’m sceptical. Matheson told me about Leitch being involved.”

Dundee victim Pat Kelly said: “I’m still sceptical. Why didn’t they not just say in the first place he was not involved, directly or indirectly?”

A government spokesperson said: “Professor Leitch is not involved in work to establish both the independent clinical review and public inquiry.”

Find more about the Eljamel scandal here.

 

