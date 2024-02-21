Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid ‘crisis’ fears

Councillors have called for greater clarity on Dundee’s housing stock amid fears the city is heading towards housing crisis.

A motion was lodged by Labour councillor Kevin Keenen at a city governance committee meeting on Monday asking council chiefs to draw up reports on Dundee’s housing situation as soon as possible.

The motion came as recent council figures revealed just 190 houses have been built since 2022.

The local authority plans to complete 1,000 houses by 2027.

And councillor Keenan, leader of the Labour group, said there is close to 8,000 people in the city currently waiting on a council house.

He said: “Councillors will likely be aware that a number of local authorities have declared a housing emergency.

“I feel that Dundee – based on the mailbag that I receive and that of my colleagues – should almost be in that position itself.

“At the moment we see that there are almost 8,000 on the waiting list, there is an excess of 400 voids – and there is a number of times when we have failed in our statutory duty.”

What does the motion call for?

The motion asked officers to update on the following:

The implications for Dundee City Council of the Scottish Government’s proposals for the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-2025 and future years, including the impact on grants for the Council to build new homes.

The current and forecast implications for Dundee City Council of the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and Additional Dwelling Supplement.

The current and forecast levels of Dundee City Council housing voids and the action being taken to reduce these levels.

The potential use of uncommitted funds to purchase homes on the open market and build new homes to reduce Dundee City Council’s housing waiting list.

Speaking at the committee meeting, council leader John Alexander said: “We want to do more, we are aiming to do more and improve the situation.

“That is where our focus has to be.”

The motion was unanimously backed by committee members.