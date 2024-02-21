Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid ‘crisis’ fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for greater clarity on Dundee housing stock amid ‘crisis’ fears

Councillors have called for clarity on Dundee's housing sector, fearing the city is close to declaring a housing crisis.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
View of Dundee from Fife
Growing fears Dundee is on the cusp of a housing emergency. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A motion was lodged by Labour councillor Kevin Keenen at a city governance committee meeting on Monday asking council chiefs to draw up reports on Dundee’s housing situation as soon as possible.

The motion came as recent council figures revealed just 190 houses have been built since 2022.

The local authority plans to complete 1,000 houses by 2027.

And councillor Keenan, leader of the Labour group, said there is close to 8,000 people in the city currently waiting on a council house.

He said: “Councillors will likely be aware that a number of local authorities have declared a housing emergency.

Labour group leader Kevin Keenan.

“I feel that Dundee – based on the mailbag that I receive and that of my colleagues – should almost be in that position itself.

“At the moment we see that there are almost 8,000 on the waiting list, there is an excess of 400 voids – and there is a number of times when we have failed in our statutory duty.”

What does the motion call for?

The motion asked officers to update on the following:

  • The implications for Dundee City Council of the Scottish Government’s proposals for the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-2025 and future years, including the impact on grants for the Council to build new homes.
  • The current and forecast implications for Dundee City Council of the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax and Additional Dwelling Supplement.
  • The current and forecast levels of Dundee City Council housing voids and the action being taken to reduce these levels.
  • The potential use of uncommitted funds to purchase homes on the open market and build new homes to reduce Dundee City Council’s housing waiting list.

Speaking at the committee meeting, council leader John Alexander said: “We want to do more, we are aiming to do more and improve the situation.

“That is where our focus has to be.”

The motion was unanimously backed by committee members.

