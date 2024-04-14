Ewan McGregor lodges plans to revamp ‘yellowing’ and ‘water-damaged’ Perthshire mansion

Ewan McGregor has lodged plans to revamp his “yellowing” and “water-damaged” £2 million Perthshire mansion.

The movie star has applied for planning permission to renovate many areas of his listed property in the Carse of Gowrie.

This includes plans to create a bedroom suite featuring a large dressing room and an en-suite.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council launched a probe into claims unauthorised work had taken place on the property because planning permission had not been sought.

Plans for dressing room and CCTV cameras at Ewan McGregor’s mansion

Formal proposals have now been submitted to the local authority for the work to be carried out at the mansion.

Some of the permission is being sought retrospectively.

The application shows plans to extend the master bedroom to make space for a dressing room.

CCTV cameras are also proposed for the Star Wars and Trainspotting actor’s home – the location of which we have chosen not to disclose.

A scope of works document from McKenzie Strickland Associates says: “Our clients purchased the property in May 2023.

“It was evident that the previous owners had not decorated the property for some time, the paintwork was generally yellowing, and wallpaper was peeling in several areas due to water damage from blocked gutters etc.

“Therefore, most of the works carried out at the house were decorative, including painting, wallpapering and sanding floors.”

Work will also include roof repairs.

A decision will be made by the local authority in the coming weeks.

McGregor, 53, originally from Crieff, told Architectural Digest last month how he had felt a “pull” to come home as he reached his 50s.

He said: “I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

Ewan McGregor ‘reached age to move back home’

“I spoke to (comedian and TV personality) Craig Ferguson about it, he’s moved back to Scotland, and when I called him up he told me, ‘Oh yeah, you’re just at that age. You just reach an age when it’s time to go home.’”

He has been spotted enjoying trips to Perth and Dundee since moving back to his native Perthshire.

In January, he visited a Perth window firm and said he was “delighted” with window and door installations at his home.

He also bought doughnuts from a Dundee Waterfront food van.

Listed buildings and retrospective planning permission: What are the rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest”.

It adds: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

If retrospective planning permission is refused, an applicant may be forced to reinstate a property to its former condition.