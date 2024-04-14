Ewan McGregor lodges plans to revamp ‘yellowing’ and ‘water-damaged’ Perthshire mansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor lodges plans to revamp ‘yellowing’ and ‘water-damaged’ Perthshire mansion

It comes after a council probe into alleged "unauthorised work" at the £2 million property.

By Kieran Webster
Ewan McGregor with some painting equipment.
Ewan McGregor is seeking permission to renovate his Perthshire mansion. Image: DC Thomson

Ewan McGregor has lodged plans to revamp his “yellowing” and “water-damaged” £2 million Perthshire mansion.

The movie star has applied for planning permission to renovate many areas of his listed property in the Carse of Gowrie.

This includes plans to create a bedroom suite featuring a large dressing room and an en-suite.

It comes after Perth and Kinross Council launched a probe into claims unauthorised work had taken place on the property because planning permission had not been sought.

Plans for dressing room and CCTV cameras at Ewan McGregor’s mansion

Formal proposals have now been submitted to the local authority for the work to be carried out at the mansion.

Some of the permission is being sought retrospectively.

The application shows plans to extend the master bedroom to make space for a dressing room.

CCTV cameras are also proposed for the Star Wars and Trainspotting actor’s home – the location of which we have chosen not to disclose.

Ewam McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars.
McGregor is known for his role as Obi Wan Kenobi in Star Wars. Image: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

A scope of works document from McKenzie Strickland Associates says: “Our clients purchased the property in May 2023.

“It was evident that the previous owners had not decorated the property for some time, the paintwork was generally yellowing, and wallpaper was peeling in several areas due to water damage from blocked gutters etc.

“Therefore, most of the works carried out at the house were decorative, including painting, wallpapering and sanding floors.”

Ewan McGregor as Mark Renton holding a bottle of vodka in Trainspotting.
McGregor as Mark Renton in classic film Trainspotting. Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Work will also include roof repairs.

A decision will be made by the local authority in the coming weeks.

McGregor, 53, originally from Crieff, told Architectural Digest last month how he had felt a “pull” to come home as he reached his 50s.

He said: “I never saw it coming, it’s weird.

Ewan McGregor ‘reached age to move back home’

“I spoke to (comedian and TV personality) Craig Ferguson about it, he’s moved back to Scotland, and when I called him up he told me, ‘Oh yeah, you’re just at that age. You just reach an age when it’s time to go home.’”

He has been spotted enjoying trips to Perth and Dundee since moving back to his native Perthshire.

In January, he visited a Perth window firm and said he was “delighted” with window and door installations at his home.

He also bought doughnuts from a Dundee Waterfront food van.

Listed buildings and retrospective planning permission: What are the rules?

According to Perth and Kinross Council’s website, listed building consent “is required for any internal or external alteration, extension or demolition of a listed building which would affect its character as a building or structure of architectural or historic interest”.

It adds: “It is an offence to carry out works to a listed building without consent and may be subject to enforcement action.”

If retrospective planning permission is refused, an applicant may be forced to reinstate a property to its former condition.

