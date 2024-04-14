Watch as John Higgins hits TWO maximum 147s at Dundee snooker club in city first

Snooker legend John Higgins wowed a Dundee crowd by hitting two maximum 147 breaks in a city first – just days before he launches a bid for a fifth world title.

The Wizard of Wishaw was putting on a showcase for fans at a charity event in the Tivoli Snooker Club in the Hilltown on Saturday night.

Chris Carroll, owner of the club, says it is the first time a pro has hit a 147 – the maximum score in a snooker frame – at an exhibition in his club, let alone two.

Over the years his club has hosted the likes of Mark Allen, Sean Murphy, Judd Trump and Jimmy White.

John Higgins ‘firing on all cylinders’ at Dundee club

The Tivoli owner told The Courier: “He very nearly got three – and was firing on all cylinders.

“The crowd just went mental at the first one.

“I was setting up a buffet when I heard rapturous applause again, and someone came running up and said he had just done another 147.

“It was unbelievable.

“In all the years we’ve had them, Shaun Murphy came close, Mark Allen snookered himself on 129 – they hit the crossbar but John’s done it.

“John also said to the crowd it was the first time he’d done two 147s at an exhibit in one night – and that he fancies his chances for the world title.”

The event, which raised money for charity, saw punters have the chance to play against Higgins, 48.

Ticketholders could either bid to have a frame against him or have their names pulled out of a hat.

Boy, 10, ‘awestruck’ after playing frames with John Higgins

Chris said: “It was a really good night.

“We had about 130 in the crowd and it’s the second time we’ve had him here.

“He’s a total gentleman – very polite and spent a lot of time with the fans.

“We persuaded him to do an extra frame with a wee 10-year-old lad who has been at the last four shows.

“He was awestruck to meet his hero – his mum texted me this morning to say ‘thanks for the memories’.

“John was contracted to do 10 frames, but it doesn’t take him long. He was gracious to entertain the wee lad.

“It was the cherry on the cake for their evening.”

Higgins is one of the contenders lining up when the Snooker World Championship kicks off on Saturday.