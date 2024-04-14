Watch as John Higgins hits TWO maximum 147s at Dundee snooker club in city first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch as John Higgins hits TWO maximum 147s at Dundee snooker club in city first

The crowd "went mental" after seeing the snooker legend at his best just days before he launches a bid for a fifth world title.

By Kieran Webster

Snooker legend John Higgins wowed a Dundee crowd by hitting two maximum 147 breaks in a city first – just days before he launches a bid for a fifth world title.

The Wizard of Wishaw was putting on a showcase for fans at a charity event in the Tivoli Snooker Club in the Hilltown on Saturday night.

Chris Carroll, owner of the club, says it is the first time a pro has hit a 147 – the maximum score in a snooker frame – at an exhibition in his club, let alone two.

Over the years his club has hosted the likes of Mark Allen, Sean Murphy, Judd Trump and Jimmy White.

John Higgins ‘firing on all cylinders’ at Dundee club

The Tivoli owner told The Courier: “He very nearly got three – and was firing on all cylinders.

“The crowd just went mental at the first one.

“I was setting up a buffet when I heard rapturous applause again, and someone came running up and said he had just done another 147.

“It was unbelievable.

John Higgins playing at the 2023 Scottish Open.
It is the second time Higgins has played at the venue. Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock

“In all the years we’ve had them, Shaun Murphy came close, Mark Allen snookered himself on 129 – they hit the crossbar but John’s done it.

“John also said to the crowd it was the first time he’d done two 147s at an exhibit in one night – and that he fancies his chances for the world title.”

The event, which raised money for charity, saw punters have the chance to play against Higgins, 48.

Ticketholders could either bid to have a frame against him or have their names pulled out of a hat.

Boy, 10, ‘awestruck’ after playing frames with John Higgins

Chris said: “It was a really good night.

“We had about 130 in the crowd and it’s the second time we’ve had him here.

“He’s a total gentleman – very polite and spent a lot of time with the fans.

“We persuaded him to do an extra frame with a wee 10-year-old lad who has been at the last four shows.

The Tivoli Snooker Club in Dundee.
The Tivoli Snooker Club in Dundee. Image: Google Street View.

“He was awestruck to meet his hero – his mum texted me this morning to say ‘thanks for the memories’.

“John was contracted to do 10 frames, but it doesn’t take him long. He was gracious to entertain the wee lad.

“It was the cherry on the cake for their evening.”

Higgins is one of the contenders lining up when the Snooker World Championship kicks off on Saturday.

