Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart bemused as three other pro-independence candidates could run in his seat

The Westminster veteran questioned how a split in the nationalist vote would be the best strategy to keep out the Tories.

By Justin Bowie
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart is bemused at the possibility three other pro-independence candidates could stand in his seat at the next election.

The Westminster veteran questioned how a split in the nationalist vote would be the best strategy to keep out the Tories.

The Scottish Greens plan to run a record number of candidates, while Alex Salmond’s Alba Party will stand at least 12 at the election.

To make matters worse for Mr Wishart, retired police officer Sally Hughes is contesting the seat as an independent after splitting from Alba.

Mr Wishart – first elected in 2001 – is hoping to defend the new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency for his party.

Tough fight ahead

But he could face a tough challenge from the Conservatives due to a nationwide slump in the polls for the SNP.

In 2017, Mr Wishart managed to hold onto the Perth and North Perthshire seat – which is being renamed at the next election – by a narrow margin of 21 votes.

At the last two elections, the Perthshire SNP veteran has been the sole pro-independence candidate fighting it out against unionists.

In 2015, the Greens also stood in the constituency, securing just over 2% of the vote.

Posting on social media site X, he said: “Apparently I’m going to be opposed by an Alba and an ‘unofficial’ Alba candidate at the General Election and maybe even a Green too.

“Does anybody know how this advances independence and helps keep the Tories out?”

Speaking to The Courier on Sunday, he said: “Anybody can stand if they want, and it’s entirely their right to do that.

“But I just don’t understand how this helps get us to independence.”

Mr Wishart has been a strong critic of the Alba Party, last month branding them an “electoral disaster” due to their lack of success at the ballot box.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf said anyone who favours independence supporting the Greens at the next election would be wasting their vote.

The SNP leader has put independence at the front and centre of his party’s election pitch, even though the nationalists are expected to drop seats.

Critics of Mr Yousaf’s party say the SNP has done little to secure a second referendum despite dominant performances in past elections.

Even though the Tories are strongly expected to lose power at Westminster, unionist support in Scotland may allow them to threaten some SNP seats in Scotland.

Last month, Mr Wishart disowned his party’s leader rallying cry to make Scotland “Tory free”.

The Perthshire MP said he would have “nothing to do” with the language adopted by the first minister.

