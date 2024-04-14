Corach Rambler ‘perfect’ at home in Kinross-shire after Grand National disappointment as trainer ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corach Rambler ‘perfect’ at home in Kinross-shire after Grand National disappointment as trainer ‘overwhelmed’ by support

The 2023 winner unseated his jockey at the first fence then fell at the second before being caught.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Corach Rambler safely home after Grand National disappointment
Corach Rambler back in his stable at Milnathort. Image: Lucinda Russell Racing/Facebook

Corach Rambler has returned home to Kinross-shire in “perfect” condition after his Grand National disappointment.

The 2023 winner of the famous horse race unseated jockey Derek Fox at the first fence on Saturday – bringing a premature end to his title defence.

The 10-year-old then fell while loose and trying to jump the second fence, before being caught.

Corach Rambler – who finished third in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup – is now back home at trainer Lucinda Russell’s Milnathort base.

Speaking to The Courier, Russell said he was no worse off for his Aintree escapades.

Corach Rambler set for ‘nice holiday’ after Grand National disappointment

She said: “We’re delighted he’s none the worse. He’s had a good sleep in his stable and is perfect.

It’s very unfortunate what happened but Derek managed to catch him and brought him back.

“We’re very pleased and relieved to have him home in one piece.

“He’s tired but now he can go on to enjoy a nice holiday and then we’ll decide what happens next.

“He just seemed to stumble and it’s one of those things, but luck was still on our side as he’s absolutely fine.”

Corach Rambler Grand National
Derek Fox managed to catch Corach Rambler after their Grand National mishap. Image: Lucinda Russell Racing/Facebook

Corach Rambler is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

If he had won, he would have been one of only seven other horses to take the title twice in its 185-year history.

Russell says she has been “overwhelmed” by the support she has had from the local community since his win a year ago.

‘So much support’ for Corach Rambler and Lucinda Russell from Kinross-shire community

She said: “We have had so much support, it’s been overwhelming really.

“He has become something of a celebrity and we are sorry for everyone who backed him at home in Scotland.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and we do what we do because of our love of horses and it’s so nice that people understand that.”

However, the weekend was tinged with sadness as Russell lost one of the horses she trains, Giovinco, during the Aintree meeting on Friday.

Giovinco died at Aintree
Giovinco.

She said: “This has affected so many people. It put a blight on the next day.

“It was very upsetting for everyone concerned.

“We will continue to grieve for him for a long time, as will everyone who knew him.”

