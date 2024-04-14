Corach Rambler ‘perfect’ at home in Kinross-shire after Grand National disappointment as trainer ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Corach Rambler has returned home to Kinross-shire in “perfect” condition after his Grand National disappointment.

The 2023 winner of the famous horse race unseated jockey Derek Fox at the first fence on Saturday – bringing a premature end to his title defence.

The 10-year-old then fell while loose and trying to jump the second fence, before being caught.

Corach Rambler – who finished third in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup – is now back home at trainer Lucinda Russell’s Milnathort base.

Speaking to The Courier, Russell said he was no worse off for his Aintree escapades.

Corach Rambler set for ‘nice holiday’ after Grand National disappointment

She said: “We’re delighted he’s none the worse. He’s had a good sleep in his stable and is perfect.

“It’s very unfortunate what happened but Derek managed to catch him and brought him back.

“We’re very pleased and relieved to have him home in one piece.

“He’s tired but now he can go on to enjoy a nice holiday and then we’ll decide what happens next.

“He just seemed to stumble and it’s one of those things, but luck was still on our side as he’s absolutely fine.”

Corach Rambler is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

If he had won, he would have been one of only seven other horses to take the title twice in its 185-year history.

Russell says she has been “overwhelmed” by the support she has had from the local community since his win a year ago.

‘So much support’ for Corach Rambler and Lucinda Russell from Kinross-shire community

She said: “We have had so much support, it’s been overwhelming really.

“He has become something of a celebrity and we are sorry for everyone who backed him at home in Scotland.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved and we do what we do because of our love of horses and it’s so nice that people understand that.”

However, the weekend was tinged with sadness as Russell lost one of the horses she trains, Giovinco, during the Aintree meeting on Friday.

She said: “This has affected so many people. It put a blight on the next day.

“It was very upsetting for everyone concerned.

“We will continue to grieve for him for a long time, as will everyone who knew him.”