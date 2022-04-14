Former world snooker champion Judd Trump coming to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Former world snooker champion Judd Trump coming to Dundee

By George Cran
April 14 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 14 2022, 3.02pm
Judd Trump won the World Snooker Championship in 2019.
Judd Trump won the World Snooker Championship in 2019.

Dundonians will have the chance to take on former world snooker champion Judd Trump next month.

The world No 4 will head to the Tivoli Snooker Club for a charity exhibition night just a week after the 2022 world champion is crowned.

The 32-year-old is among the favourites to lift the famous trophy, a title he won back in 2019.

Trump will play 10 frames against a lucky few drawn from a hat, though some frames will be auctioned off beforehand.

Trump beat John Higgins in the 2019 final.
Trump beat John Higgins in the 2019 final.

Chris Carroll, owner of the Tivoli club, hopes it will be a memorable night as they raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Past events have seen thousands of pounds raised for MND, Alzheimer Scotland and Cystic Fybrosis, while Chris and his son raised £3,500 for Maggie’s by doing a parachute jump earlier this year.

But it’s the draw of the star snooker player that Chris hopes makes it a night to remember.

“This is the first event like this we’ve done since restrictions were lifted and we’re really looking forward to it,” he said.

“These nights have always been very popular. We hadn’t done it for a long time before Jimmy White came up five years ago.

Jimmy White at the Tivoli Snooker Club.
Jimmy White at the Tivoli Snooker Club.

“It felt like a fit of madness then but it went down really, really well.

“Jimmy was a roaring success. We were taken aback at how well it went.”

Trophy?

Following in the footsteps of White were snooker superstars Steve Davis, Ken Doherty and John Higgins with that trio boasting 11 world championships between them.

Trump has one to his name already – but Chris is hoping Tivoli might have timed the charity night perfectly, just days after a possible second triumph.

“We tried to get him earlier in the year but there was a scheduling conflict,” added Chris.

Judd Trump celebrates with the World Championship trophy.
Judd Trump celebrates with the World Championship trophy.

“He was then coming up in March but we got offered May 7, just a week after the World Championships.

“So there’s a chance he might be bringing the trophy with him.”

Tickets are available from the Tivoli club on 01382 221965 or you can contact them via facebook or at sales@taysidesnooker.co.uk

Tickets for the May 7 event cost £35.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]