Former world snooker champion Judd Trump coming to Dundee

Dundonians will have the chance to take on former world snooker champion Judd Trump next month.

The world No 4 will head to the Tivoli Snooker Club for a charity exhibition night just a week after the 2022 world champion is crowned.

The 32-year-old is among the favourites to lift the famous trophy, a title he won back in 2019.

Trump will play 10 frames against a lucky few drawn from a hat, though some frames will be auctioned off beforehand.

Chris Carroll, owner of the Tivoli club, hopes it will be a memorable night as they raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Past events have seen thousands of pounds raised for MND, Alzheimer Scotland and Cystic Fybrosis, while Chris and his son raised £3,500 for Maggie’s by doing a parachute jump earlier this year.

But it’s the draw of the star snooker player that Chris hopes makes it a night to remember.

“This is the first event like this we’ve done since restrictions were lifted and we’re really looking forward to it,” he said.

“These nights have always been very popular. We hadn’t done it for a long time before Jimmy White came up five years ago.

“It felt like a fit of madness then but it went down really, really well.

“Jimmy was a roaring success. We were taken aback at how well it went.”

Trophy?

Following in the footsteps of White were snooker superstars Steve Davis, Ken Doherty and John Higgins with that trio boasting 11 world championships between them.

Trump has one to his name already – but Chris is hoping Tivoli might have timed the charity night perfectly, just days after a possible second triumph.

“We tried to get him earlier in the year but there was a scheduling conflict,” added Chris.

“He was then coming up in March but we got offered May 7, just a week after the World Championships.

“So there’s a chance he might be bringing the trophy with him.”

Tickets are available from the Tivoli club on 01382 221965 or you can contact them via facebook or at sales@taysidesnooker.co.uk

Tickets for the May 7 event cost £35.