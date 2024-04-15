Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has been reacquainting himself with home since returning to his native Perthshire.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has wasted no time in getting to know the people and places around him following his move to the area.

From scanning doughnuts in Dundee to window shopping in Perth and reminiscing in Highland Perthshire with his brother, McGregor has become a familiar face in these parts in recent months.

McGregor, originally from Crieff, returned to Perthshire last summer after spending £2 million on a Carse of Gowrie mansion – which he is in the process of renovating.

Doughnuts and tartan in Dundee

The actor, 53, was spotted buying some doughnuts at Dundee Waterfront back in January.

Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather said he was “starstruck” when he arrived at his food van next to the V&A.

He told The Courier at the time: “We get people from all over the world coming for a doughnut, coffee and bagel but it’s not every day a Hollywood A-lister comes to the van.

“He was very nice and looks just like he does in the movies.”

McGregor then went on to view the tartan exhibition at the V&A.

Thai dining in Perth

Just days later, McGregor stopped by family Perth business Mae Ping Thai Dining on the city’s South Street.

Restaurant boss Nongmay Buncharoen admitted “it didn’t click” who he was when he arrived at her restaurant.

She said: “When he came in I asked if he had been here before because I thought I recognised him.

“He had a massive smile and giggled.

“He said, ‘No, I’ve never been here before’.

“My mum’s friend, who was at the table next to him, messaged my mum later on asking if I knew who I was serving.

“I’m just gutted we didn’t get any photos or autographs of him – it just didn’t click.”

McGregor was said to have left a “generous tip” following the meal.

Window shopping for Perthshire pad

Later in January, McGregor stopped by Balhouse Glazing to thank staff for their help in installing windows at his new Perthshire pad.

In a post on Facebook, the Feus Road firm said he was “delighted” with windows and doors installed at his home.

Jane Bertie, finance director at Balhousie, said: “It was a lovely surprise that he took the time out of his schedule to say thank you and that he was delighted with the products.

“He was friendly and very down to earth. He made time to talk to the staff.”

A pearl in Perth

McGregor’s January visits continued when he popped into T Paterson Jewellers on Perth High Street.

While it was not confirmed if the Trainspotting actor bought anything, it was described as an “exciting” day for the business.

A Facebook post added: “We had an exciting day on Monday when the lovely Hollywood star, and T Paterson customer, Ewan McGregor came in to see us!

“Here he is pictured with some of our team.”

Brotherly love in Highland Perthshire

McGregor and brother Colin have also spent time in Highland Perthshire in recent months.

As part of a promo for travel firm Expedia, the pair visited The Hermitage forest, Fortingall Hotel and Ewe Bar in Aberfeldy, Taymouth Marina in Kenmore – which is run by their childhood friend, Eric Strickland – and Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, McGregor said: “The Hermitage is beautiful, and there’s paths and a beautiful walk through it, so you’re not out on your own on the side of a mountain like you would be if you went for a hike up at the Cairngorm Mountains – which is where we ended up going.”

After visiting the bakery, the pair reminisced about their younger days.

Colin said: “The last time we had a packed sandwich on a hill was in a mist – a total whiteout. We sat there looking at nothing.

His brother added: “As kids we’d sit on top of hills having hoofed all the way up there, get the sarnies out.

“These are distinctly better sandwiches than we used to have. Then, it was a white roll with one lopsided cheese slice.”