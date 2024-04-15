Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home

The Star Wars actor has wasted no time in getting to know the people and places around him since returning to Perthshire.

Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor has made plenty of visits to businesses across Tayside since moving to the area last summer. Image: Heather Street Food/Balhousie Glazing
By Kieran Webster

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has been reacquainting himself with home since returning to his native Perthshire.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has wasted no time in getting to know the people and places around him following his move to the area.

From scanning doughnuts in Dundee to window shopping in Perth and reminiscing in Highland Perthshire with his brother, McGregor has become a familiar face in these parts in recent months.

McGregor, originally from Crieff, returned to Perthshire last summer after spending £2 million on a Carse of Gowrie mansion – which he is in the process of renovating.

Doughnuts and tartan in Dundee

The actor, 53, was spotted buying some doughnuts at Dundee Waterfront back in January.

Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather said he was “starstruck” when he arrived at his food van next to the V&A.

Ewan McGregor in Dundee
Ewan McGregor at Heather Street Food. Image:  Heather Street Food/Instagram

He told The Courier at the time: “We get people from all over the world coming for a doughnut, coffee and bagel but it’s not every day a Hollywood A-lister comes to the van.

“He was very nice and looks just like he does in the movies.”

McGregor then went on to view the tartan exhibition at the V&A.

Thai dining in Perth

Just days later, McGregor stopped by family Perth business Mae Ping Thai Dining on the city’s South Street.

Restaurant boss Nongmay Buncharoen admitted “it didn’t click” who he was when he arrived at her restaurant.

She said: “When he came in I asked if he had been here before because I thought I recognised him.

“He had a massive smile and giggled.

Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth
Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth. Image: Nongmay Buncharoen/Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

“He said, ‘No, I’ve never been here before’.

“My mum’s friend, who was at the table next to him, messaged my mum later on asking if I knew who I was serving.

“I’m just gutted we didn’t get any photos or autographs of him – it just didn’t click.”

McGregor was said to have left a “generous tip” following the meal.

Window shopping for Perthshire pad

Later in January, McGregor stopped by Balhouse Glazing to thank staff for their help in installing windows at his new Perthshire pad.

In a post on Facebook, the Feus Road firm said he was “delighted” with windows and doors installed at his home.

Ewan McGregor at Balhousie Glazing.
Ewan McGregor thanked the staff at Balhouse Glazing. Image: Balhousie Glazing

Jane Bertie, finance director at Balhousie, said: “It was a lovely surprise that he took the time out of his schedule to say thank you and that he was delighted with the products.

“He was friendly and very down to earth. He made time to talk to the staff.”

A pearl in Perth

McGregor’s January visits continued when he popped into T Paterson Jewellers on Perth High Street.

While it was not confirmed if the Trainspotting actor bought anything, it was described as an “exciting” day for the business.

Ewan McGregor with the team at T. Paterson Jewellers.
McGregor with staff at T Paterson Jewellers. Image: T Paterson Jewellers//Facebook

A Facebook post added: “We had an exciting day on Monday when the lovely Hollywood star, and T Paterson customer, Ewan McGregor came in to see us!

“Here he is pictured with some of our team.”

Brotherly love in Highland Perthshire

McGregor and brother Colin have also spent time in Highland Perthshire in recent months.

As part of a promo for travel firm Expedia, the pair visited The Hermitage forest, Fortingall Hotel and Ewe Bar in Aberfeldy, Taymouth Marina in Kenmore – which is run by their childhood friend, Eric Strickland – and Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, McGregor said: “The Hermitage is beautiful, and there’s paths and a beautiful walk through it, so you’re not out on your own on the side of a mountain like you would be if you went for a hike up at the Cairngorm Mountains – which is where we ended up going.”

After visiting the bakery, the pair reminisced about their younger days.

Colin said: “The last time we had a packed sandwich on a hill was in a mist – a total whiteout. We sat there looking at nothing.

His brother added: “As kids we’d sit on top of hills having hoofed all the way up there, get the sarnies out.

“These are distinctly better sandwiches than we used to have. Then, it was a white roll with one lopsided cheese slice.”

