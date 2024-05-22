Fife Post Office scandal victim’s ‘sympathy’ as ex-CEO Paula Vennells breaks down in tears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Post Office scandal victim’s ‘sympathy’ as ex-CEO Paula Vennells breaks down in tears

Myra Philp's mother died without clearing her name after she was wrongly accused of stealing £70,000 from Auchtermuchty Post Office.

By Claire Warrender
Myra Philp is a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Myra Philp from Fife is one of thousands of victims of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife victim of the Post Office scandal says she feels sympathy for ex-boss Paula Vennells, who wept while giving evidence to the Horizon inquiry.

But Myra Philp says Vennells must now tell the truth for the sake of hundreds of affected families across the UK.

Myra and mother Mary were wrongly accused of stealing £70,000 from Auchtermuchty Post Office in 2002.

Myra Philp’s mother Mary died without clearing her name. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They lost their business and their home and endured years of suspicion.

And Mary, a former policewoman, died in 2018 without ever clearing her name.

Myra previously insisted “evil bosses” should be jailed.

However, while still angry and fighting for justice, she claims Vennells is being “scapegoated”.

“She is perceived by the public as the only baddie but I’ve always maintained she inherited a lot of this.

“Her crime was to try to cover everything up.”

‘People deserve the truth’

Paula Vennells, Post Office CEO from 2012 to 2019, is giving evidence to the Post Office Horizon Inquiry.

And she broke down in tears while the names of hundreds of victims were read out.

Myra added: “Maybe if she had spoken in the last decade it wouldn’t be so pent up within her.

Paula Vennells was CEO of Post Office during the Horizon scandal.

“What I hope for during her three days of evidence is she actually finds it in herself  to come out, be open and transparent and tell the truth.

“Everyone who has been a victim of this might then understand why this happened.”

Myra, 62, who now runs an auction house in Methil, was devastated when Post Office bosses suggested her children could be stealing from her.

Myra Philp was a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Fife Post Office victim Myra Philp has called on Vennells to tell the truth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Her mum was eventually suspended for false accounting.

And Myra is desperately trying to recoup the money she lost from the Post Office.

But she added: “All the money in the world isn’t going to make it better.

“It doesn’t take away the hurt and the people who killed themselves or died not knowing.

“What people do deserve is the actual truth.”

‘I have slight element of sympathy for her’

Hundreds of sub-postmasters had already been accused and prosecuted by the time Vennells took over the top job.

However, under her leadership, the Post Office continued to deny there was a problem with the Horizon IT system.

She apologised to victims during the first of her three days of evidence.

Myra added: “I do actually have a slight element of sympathy for her.

“There were several predecessors who should have and could have made things right back then.

“Definitively, they have known there were problems with the Horizon system since 2013.

“Paula Vennells did lie about it. She spent millions upon millions of pounds trying to fight the postmasters publicly.

“As far as I’m concerned, that was her main crime.”

