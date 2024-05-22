For sale: £650k Piperdam house on double plot with indoor swimming pool and biomass heating

A luxurious six-bedroom house in Piperdam has come on the market for £650,000.

Number 8 Osprey View occupies a double plot in the exclusive golf resort, which is set around a loch in countryside a few miles from Dundee.

It was built around 25 years ago and faces towards the golf course and loch.

The house was on sale last summer for offers over £600,000. Data from the Registers of Scotland indicate it sold in December for £530,000.

Since then the house has undergone a programme of renovation and modernisation and has now been put back on the market.

Swimming pool

One of its most impressive features is the heated indoor swimming pool which comes with jacuzzi and shower room.

There’s a games room beside the pool which leads into a spacious lounge and then into a kitchen/dining room.

The ground floor has four bedrooms and a shower room.

There is a sitting area on the upper landing and two large double bedrooms. Five of the six bedrooms in the house have en suite bath or shower rooms.

A biomass district heating system provides heating and hot water for the house and swimming pool.

The same system heats other residential and commercial properties in the development. An oil-fired boiler is also installed ad acts as backup if the district heating system is unavailable.

The huge garden wraps around the house and is nicely landscaped. There is a large monobloc driveway, mature trees and borders, and a tranquil rock pond.

The house also comes with a double detached garage with a remote controlled door. There is a storage area beneath the garage accessed by a timber door.

Number 8 Osprey View is on sale with Harmony Homes for offers over £650,000.