Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool

A “spectacular” family home near Dundee with its own swimming pool and six bedrooms has gone on the market.

The property at Piperdam also has views across the golf course, a games room and a landscaped garden.

The house, on Osprey View, is spread over two levels.

It has just been put up for sale for offers over £600,000.

The ground floor of the Piperdam home comprises a bright, spacious living room with plenty of natural light, along with French doors leading out to the garden.

An archway leads to a games room – where the current occupiers have a snooker table.

Both rooms have feature windows looking into the indoor swimming pool, which also features a hot tub and shower room.

In addition, the ground floor has a kitchen/diner with room for a table.

Five double bedrooms are also on the ground floor – four of which have built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite shower room.

A utility room situated just off the kitchen and a family shower room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs there is a large landing and a spacious sixth bedroom, with views over the garden.

Adjacent to the house is a double garage with a separate driveway leading into a courtyard.

A large raised patio area looks over the landscaped gardens.

The property is a short walk from other amenities at Piperdam including the leisure centre and restaurant.

Estate agent Rosie Fraser describes it as an “exceptional” property, adding: “Early viewings are advised to appreciate this spectacular family home.”

The house is a short drive from another stunning property for sale – The Coach House in nearby Birkhill – which boasts an outdoor sauna, roof terrace and gated garden.