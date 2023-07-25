Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool

The six-bedroom property at Piperdam is up for sale - but will cost more than £600,000.

By Andrew Robson
8 Osprey View, Fowlis, Dundee
The property at Osprey View, Piperdam. Image: Rosie Fraser

A “spectacular” family home near Dundee with its own swimming pool and six bedrooms has gone on the market.

The property at Piperdam also has views across the golf course, a games room and a landscaped garden.

The house, on Osprey View, is spread over two levels.

It has just been put up for sale for offers over £600,000.

Garden at 8 Osprey View
The home viewed from the garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
bright living space 8, Osprey View
There is an open and bright living space. Image: Rosie Fraser

The ground floor of the Piperdam home comprises a bright, spacious living room with plenty of natural light, along with French doors leading out to the garden.

An archway leads to a games room – where the current occupiers have a snooker table.

Both rooms have feature windows looking into the indoor swimming pool, which also features a hot tub and shower room.

Living and games room looking into pool at 8 Osprey vVew
Both rooms have feature windows looking into the swimming pool hall. Image: Rosie Fraser
8 Osprey view, games room with snooker table
The games room complete with a snooker table. Image: Rosie Fraser
Pool in House at 8 Osprey Home, near Dundee
The indoor pool hall at the property. Image: Rosie Fraser
8 Osprey View, pool in Dundee house
The pool hall also features a hot tub and shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser
Pool shower room at Dundee house with pool
The swimming pool’s shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser

In addition, the ground floor has a kitchen/diner with room for a table.

Five double bedrooms are also on the ground floor – four of which have built-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite shower room.

A utility room situated just off the kitchen and a family shower room complete the ground floor.

Kitchen at Dundee home with pool
The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Rosie Fraser
Master bedroom at 8 Osprey View
The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
Double bedroom at 8 Osprey View
There are five ground-floor bedrooms in total. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bedroom 3 at 8 Osprey View
Four of the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Image: Rosie Fraser
8 Osprey View bedroom 4.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser
The bedrooms offer plenty of options. Image: Rosie Fraser
Shower room 8 Osprey View
The ground-floor shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser

Upstairs there is a large landing and a spacious sixth bedroom, with views over the garden.

Adjacent to the house is a double garage with a separate driveway leading into a courtyard.

A large raised patio area looks over the landscaped gardens.

Upstairs bedroom at 8 Osprey View
The sixth bedroom is upstairs. Image: Rosie Fraser
Landing space at 8 Osprey View - the Dundee house with an indoor pool
A large upstairs landing area. Image: Rosie Fraser
Double garage at 8 Osprey View
The property boasts a double garage. Image: Rosie Fraser
Garden at 8 Osprey View
To the rear, there is a large landscaped garden. Image: Rosie Fraser
The house near Dundee is in the Piperdam Development and has an indoor pool
An aerial view of the house. Image: Rosie Fraser

The property is a short walk from other amenities at Piperdam including the leisure centre and restaurant.

Estate agent Rosie Fraser describes it as an “exceptional” property, adding: “Early viewings are advised to appreciate this spectacular family home.”

The house is a short drive from another stunning property for sale – The Coach House in nearby Birkhill – which boasts an outdoor sauna, roof terrace and gated garden.

