Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy backs biking Arbroath brothers on marathon ride to London for SCAA

Arbroath brothers will set off in the saddle on the long road south this weekend to raise funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

And six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has wished the pair well for the gruelling five-day, 515-mile journey to London.

It’s a mammoth challenge for former SCAA paramedic John, 50, and 53-year-old George, who captained Scotland’s cricket team to both Commonwealth Games and World Cup qualification in the late 1990s.

They will head off on Sunday from SCAA’s Perth base to the heart of the UK capital.

And the brothers’ shared love of cricket will see them head to Lord’s for their final stop on August 4.

Good luck message from Sir Chris Hoy

John, a Scottish Ambulance Service advanced paramedic for primary and urgent care based at Dundee, said a good luck Twitter message from Scotland’s legendary Olympian would spur him on in his first two-wheeled challenge.

“There’s no backing out now,” John said.

“I’m thrilled to have Sir Chris’s support so it’s time to pull up my big lycra pants and meet this challenge head on.”

@chrishoy So excited to have read this and thank you very much Sir Chris for your best wishes. I hope my brother @SalmondG and I can do you proud, albeit much slower and far less prepared 🤣. Hints and tips would be welcomed. @ScotAirAmb @Scotambservice pic.twitter.com/nesnDkAqHW — John Salmond (@johnofish) July 19, 2023

George set the challenge when John turned 50 earlier this year.

And the paramedic had no hesitation in nominating SCAA, where he was a member of the aircrew for three years, as his chosen charity.

“SCAA turned 10 as I turned 50 so it is a double milestone occasion and there is no other charity I would rather support than these amazing life-saving crews,” he said.

“My three years with SCAA as an aircrew paramedic were both an honour and a privilege.

“It helped me develop enormously as a medic and as a person.

“The work they do is just astonishing and the people who raise funds to sustain the service are an inspiration.”

He added: “I often get emotional speaking about my time with SCAA because of the life-affirming experiences I had and now I want to give something back.

“I’m still a reservist with the charity and do the odd shift, and I have the greatest respect for everyone there.”

Three-figure daily total

The brothers aim to complete around 90-110 miles each day.

George is head teacher at George Watson’s junior school in Edinburgh and now lives in North Berwick.

A distinguished sporting CV saw him captain his country at age group level before going on to lead the international senior side more than 100 times in a 146-cap career.

John tackles the sport at a more local level, being a stalwart of Arbroath United Cricket Club.

But he admits cycling is a different discipline altogether.

“I took it up as a less punishing form of exercise for the over-50s than running,” he added.

“But I’ve a feeling my body will feel pretty punished by the time we reach London.

“Probably aching legs and saddle sores will be the biggest issues but we’re taking every possible precaution and aim to look after ourselves.”

John has set up a fundraising page for those who want to support the challenge at https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-salmond-1689187835118

“I’ve been so humbled and appreciative of those who have donated already,” said John.

“Friends, family and colleagues – as well as those who just want to support our cause – are signing up to help us raise funds for SCAA and help keep this vital service in the air and flying for those who need it most.”