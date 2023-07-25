Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy backs biking Arbroath brothers on marathon ride to London for SCAA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy backs biking Arbroath brothers on marathon ride to London for SCAA

Ex-SCAA aircrew paramedic John Salmond and his brother George - a former Scotland cricket captain - set off on the 515-mile challenge this weekend.

By Graham Brown
George (centre left) and John Salmond with SCAA paramedics Wendy Jubb and Rich Garside. Image: SCAA
George (centre left) and John Salmond with SCAA paramedics Wendy Jubb and Rich Garside. Image: SCAA

Arbroath brothers will set off in the saddle on the long road south this weekend to raise funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

And six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has wished the pair well for the gruelling five-day, 515-mile journey to London.

It’s a mammoth challenge for former SCAA paramedic John, 50, and 53-year-old George, who captained Scotland’s cricket team to both Commonwealth Games and World Cup qualification in the late 1990s.

They will head off on Sunday from SCAA’s Perth base to the heart of the UK capital.

And the brothers’ shared love of cricket will see them head to Lord’s for their final stop on August 4.

Good luck message from Sir Chris Hoy

John, a Scottish Ambulance Service advanced paramedic for primary and urgent care based at Dundee, said a good luck Twitter message from Scotland’s legendary Olympian would spur him on in his first two-wheeled challenge.

“There’s no backing out now,” John said.

“I’m thrilled to have Sir Chris’s support so it’s time to pull up my big lycra pants and meet this challenge head on.”

George set the challenge when John turned 50 earlier this year.

And the paramedic had no hesitation in nominating SCAA, where he was a member of the aircrew for three years, as his chosen charity.

“SCAA turned 10 as I turned 50 so it is a double milestone occasion and there is no other charity I would rather support than these amazing life-saving crews,” he said.

“My three years with SCAA as an aircrew paramedic were both an honour and a privilege.

George and John Salmond are cycling from Perth to London for SCAA.
George and John Salmond relax before the 515-mile London challenge for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. Image: SCAA

“It helped me develop enormously as a medic and as a person.

“The work they do is just astonishing and the people who raise funds to sustain the service are an inspiration.”

He added: “I often get emotional speaking about my time with SCAA because of the life-affirming experiences I had and now I want to give something back.

“I’m still a reservist with the charity and do the odd shift, and I have the greatest respect for everyone there.”

Three-figure daily total

The brothers aim to complete around 90-110 miles each day.

George is head teacher at George Watson’s junior school in Edinburgh and now lives in North Berwick.

A distinguished sporting CV saw him captain his country at age group level before going on to lead the international senior side more than 100 times in a 146-cap career.

Scotland cricketer George Salmond.
George Salmond in action for Scotland.

John tackles the sport at a more local level, being a stalwart of Arbroath United Cricket Club.

But he admits cycling is a different discipline altogether.

“I took it up as a less punishing form of exercise for the over-50s than running,” he added.

“But I’ve a feeling my body will feel pretty punished by the time we reach London.

“Probably aching legs and saddle sores will be the biggest issues but we’re taking every possible precaution and aim to look after ourselves.”

John has set up a fundraising page for those who want to support the challenge at  https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-salmond-1689187835118

“I’ve been so humbled and appreciative of those who have donated already,” said John.

“Friends, family and colleagues – as well as those who just want to support our cause – are signing up to help us raise funds for SCAA and help keep this vital service in the air and flying for those who need it most.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

8 Osprey View, Fowlis, Dundee
Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool
A92 Dundee to Arbroath road
Drivers face three weeks of disruption on A92 between Dundee and Arbroath
Jason Donovan was among the stars that arrived at Bally's Nightlife in the 1980s and 1990s. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper.
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan joined clubbers at Bally's Nightlife during 'special times' in…
Ryan Ramsay en route to the Forfar finish line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Arbroath man breaks £40,000 barrier for charity after 30 triathlons in 30 days caps…
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
Forfar McDonald's: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac
Sandy Mitchell soaks rival Jonny Adam in the Portimao podium celebration. Image: McMedia
Courier country racers Adam and Mitchell star in British GT's sun-kissed Portuguese away day
Police closed the B9113 at the Pitkennedy crossroads at around 11.25am on Monday morning. Picture shows; B9113 Pitkennedy Road. Forfar. Image: Google Maps
Motorcyclist, 26, critical after Angus crash involving HGV
The fourth Forfar triathlon drew a capacity entry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Best pictures as capacity field of 240 athletes tackle fourth Forfar triathlon
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan.
Liam Buchan: Body found in river near Edzell in search for missing Dundee teenager
Pictures: RAF flypasts wow onlookers at Montrose Air Station