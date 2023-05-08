Perth & Kinross John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance dies suddenly The prominent Perthshire businessman, who was the former boss of McEwens of Perth, was 54. By Laura Devlin May 8 2023, 2.14pm Share John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance dies suddenly Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4372894/tributes-john-bullough-perth-dies/ Copy Link 0 comment John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation