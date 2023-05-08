Fife man’s champagne business toasts US export deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man’s champagne business toasts US export deal

The company was founded in 2020 after a successful crowdfunding campaign.

By Gavin Harper
Sip Champagnes co-founder Peter Crawford. Image: Sip Champagnes.

A champagne company co-founded by a Fife man is celebrating its first export deal to the United States.

Peter Crawford, from Balmerino, launched Sip Champagnes two years ago with business partner Daniel Blatchford.

Now the business is shipping its products to California, Florida, Illinois and Montana.

And talks are already ongoing to expand its range of champagnes to other parts of the US.

How Sip Champagnes was born

Peter, who was born in Dundee, is one of the world’s leading authorities on champagne with more than 20 years’ experience.

Peter’s interest in champagne started while he was a St Andrews University student working part time in Oddbins and put in charge of the champagne section.

Travelling to the Champagne region of France several times a year, he has a personal collection of thousands of bottles.

Sip Champagnes was formed after he helped source and supply artisan champagne for his friend Daniel’s wedding.

Some of retailer Sip Champagnes’ product range. Image: Sip Champagnes

Peter said: “It was always part of our plan to export to the United States. Grower Champagne is under represented worldwide and our ambition was to create a model that would be global.”

Sales of champagne in the US soared by 19.4% to $998m in 2022.

Peter added: “The US is a huge market with a great wine trade established. There is a growing appetite for the most interesting, artisan products.

“The US market demands well-made, sustainably minded champagnes.

“The American consumer cares about how the grapes are farmed, how the land is treated, who makes the wine and what their story is.”

Experience key to Fife firm’s export deal

The Fife businessman said the export deal did not come without challenges.

He said partnering with Cage Imports was an important move, with a number of added difficulties around exporting following Brexit.

“Brexit has complicated things for exporters in general,” Peter added.

“We had to create a French subsidiary. It was too difficult and costly to go via the UK, although this came with its own set of challenges.

“Across the channel, there are a new set of difficulties, namely state-by-state alcohol licensing laws.

“We’ve chosen to partner with an established champagne professional who shares our ethos but, crucially, has experience navigating the import and distribution network.

“This will make it far quicker and simpler to get our champagne to market.”

Sip Champagnes was named UK’s champagne and sparkling retailer of the year. Image: Sip Champagnes.

Last year, Sip Champagnes was voted the UK’s champagne and sparkling retailer of the year 

Cage Imports founder Garth Hodgdon said: “Our goal is to bring what is current in champagne to consumers in the United States.

“Our partnership with Sip allows us to access their deep knowledge of the region and the relationships they have with producers to continue to import new and exciting champagne.

“Sip and Cage have the ability to share the champagne growers with the consumers who are passionate about what they are creating.”

