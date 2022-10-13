Fife man toasts being named UK’s best champagne retailer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife businessman is popping open the fizz after his company was crowned the UK’s champagne and sparkling retailer of the year.

Peter Crawford, 42, from Balmerino, launched Sip Champagnes two years ago with business partner Daniel Blatchford.

Peter, who was born in Dundee, is one of the world’s leading authorities on champagne with more than 20 years’ experience.

His interest started while he was a St Andrews University student working part time in Oddbins and put in charge of the champagne section.

Travelling to the Champagne region of France several times a year, he has a personal collection of thousands of bottles.

Sip Champagnes was formed after he helped source and supply artisan champagne for his friend Daniel’s wedding.

They realised that consumers had little to no access to the region’s more than 16,000 grape growers.

Bringing small-batch champagne to UK

They launched the online business in June 2020 after a successful crowdfunding campaign raised £184,000.

Sip started with 55 bottles available from 28 producers and was an immediate success, selling more than a tonne of champagne a month.

Peter said: “UK consumers have certainly not lost their taste for small-batch and handcrafted champagne sourced straight from the grower.

“Champagne lovers are also willing to pay a premium for a unique, artisan and quality product, including our exclusive collection that they can’t buy anywhere else in the UK.”

Before Sip was launched the dominance of the big wine houses meant champagne choice has been limited in the UK.

Small producers previously had no access to high-end restaurants, bars, hotels and wine boutiques.

Alongside an online store, which sells individual bottles and curated cases, Sip Champagnes also offers curated monthly subscription packages.

Decanter retailer award for Sip Champagne

Now the pair’s hard work has been rewarded with a top award from wine magazine Decanter.

Sip Champagne has been named the UK’s champagne and sparkling specialist retailer of the year.

The top industry awards applauded Sip for its “laser-like focus on cutting-edge wines from the region”.

Peter said: “We put our success down to our continued focus on quality. We source and supply only the best small-batch, handcrafted champagne.

“We have the UK’s largest collection of 60 producers from 25 villages.”