5 spooky events for children in Perthshire this Halloween

By Debbie Clarke
October 13 2022, 12.47pm
There are a number of Halloween events taking place in Perthshire for families this month. Pic: Shutterstock.
There are a number of Halloween events taking place in Perthshire for families this month. Pic: Shutterstock.

Spooky storytelling, fancy dress parties, creepy crafts and ghoulish games are just some of the Halloween events for children taking place in Perthshire this month.

There are lots of fun adventures to be had as families get ready for the scariest day of the year on October 31.

If you are thinking about what activities to do with children this Halloween, we have listed 5 Halloween events in Perthshire which can be booked now.

Spirits of Scone

Spirits of Scone is back at Scone Palace, Perthshire from October 21 to 31.

The outdoor fright-fest  runs from 6.30 to 9.30pm.

A spooky walk in the grounds of Scone Palace is just one of the Halloween events taking place in Perthshire this month. Image: G Jennings/DC Thomson

Visitors are invited to experience a one-hour trail of ghostly adventure through the palace grounds with a few spooky creatures lurking in the shadows.

The event is not suitable for children under the age of 8 and teenagers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

A family ticket for two adults and up to three children, aged 8 to 15, is priced £64.20.

Tickets must be pre-booked.

Halloween at Loch Leven

Families can enjoy some Halloween fun at Loch Leven in Kinross with a campfire and stories event on Sunday, October 30 from 4-5pm.

There will be fire lighting activities, the chance to roast marshmallows, making monstrous creatures out of clay and writing and sharing spooky tales round the campfire.

Tickets for the RSPB Loch Leven event for members and non-members can be pre-booked here.

A Halloween treasure trail is also on at Loch Leven from now until the end of the month.

Pick up your treasure map at the visitor centre and see how many objects you can find.

People can drop in anytime between 10am – 4pm, no booking is required.

Spooky Castle Lanterns

Youngsters are being invited to make their own spooky lantern at The Black Watch Castle and Museum in Balhousie Castle, Hay Street, Perth.

Halloween activities are taking place at the Black Watch Castle and Museum, Hay Street, Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

Using templates, children can make a Balhousie Castle silhouette for their lantern and create their own design.

The event takes place on October 18 from 11am to noon and 1 to 2pm. Price is £3.50 per child.

Other Halloween events at the museum include:

  • A Halloween family crafts event on October 20 from 11am-noon and 1-2pm;
  • Spooky Cookie Decorating at the Museum on October 29 at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm;
  • A Spooky Stories and Stovies event on October 29 from 7-9pm.

Halloween storytelling

A Halloween storytelling session is taking place at A K Bell Library in York Place, Perth on Friday, October 28.

The 30-minute event is taking place from 3.45 to 4.15pm.

The free session offers youngsters, aged 4 to 8 years of age, spooky stories to mark Halloween.

Places need to be booked in advance.

Halloween events including games and crafts will be on offer for children in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.

Kids Halloween Party

A Halloween bash is taking place at Kinnoull Parish Church Hall, Perth on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 30.

There are parties for two different age groups.

For 5-8 year olds the party runs from 3 to 4.15pm and 9-12 year olds the party is on from 5 to 6.15pm, on both dates.

The events will feature Halloween games, crafts, monster mash music, treats and more.

Entry fee is £10 per child, parents/guardians attend for free.

Tags

Conversation

