Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Spirits of Scone: Halloween spooktacular back from the shadows next month

By Anita Diouri
September 23 2021, 8.00am Updated: September 23 2021, 10.12am
The Spirits of Scone event will be held next month.
The Spirits of Scone event will be held next month.

The Spirits of Scone fright fest is emerging back from the shadows next month for a Halloween spooktacular.

The outdoor scary trail will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the historic grounds of Scone Palace.

Visitors will wander in the dark through the Ghostly Woods and Zombie Graveyard.

And they’ll meet characters such as the Cannibal Family and Macbeth’s witches, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

The 10-day event will run from October 22 to October 31.

‘Not for the fainthearted’

The palace is excited to welcome visitors to the event after months of Covid restrictions.

Head of events at Scone Palace Heather McArthur said: “After a year of being unable to run the event due to the pandemic, we’re delighted to be able to inject the horror back into Halloween with our Spirits of Scone event.

Grounds for concern? Organisers promise the event at Scone Palace is “not for the fainthearted”.

“People love to be scared at Halloween and the grounds here at Scone Palace make for the perfect atmospheric setting for a fright fest, with lots of dark corners and wooded areas for ghouls and ghosts to hide in.

“This year is set to be our best event yet and we have a number of spooky surprises in store.

“It’s not for the fainthearted.”

How do I get involved?

Visitors are invited to get into the spirit of the event by dressing up in Halloween outfits.

Catering will be available, with marshmallow-toasting over a fire.

Tickets for the event can be bought from the Scone Palace website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]