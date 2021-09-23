Spirits of Scone: Halloween spooktacular back from the shadows next month

The Spirits of Scone fright fest is emerging back from the shadows next month for a Halloween spooktacular.

The outdoor scary trail will take visitors on an hour-long adventure through the historic grounds of Scone Palace.

Visitors will wander in the dark through the Ghostly Woods and Zombie Graveyard.

And they’ll meet characters such as the Cannibal Family and Macbeth’s witches, played by a group of ‘jump scare’ actors from Create Events.

The 10-day event will run from October 22 to October 31.

‘Not for the fainthearted’

The palace is excited to welcome visitors to the event after months of Covid restrictions.

Head of events at Scone Palace Heather McArthur said: “After a year of being unable to run the event due to the pandemic, we’re delighted to be able to inject the horror back into Halloween with our Spirits of Scone event.

“People love to be scared at Halloween and the grounds here at Scone Palace make for the perfect atmospheric setting for a fright fest, with lots of dark corners and wooded areas for ghouls and ghosts to hide in.

“This year is set to be our best event yet and we have a number of spooky surprises in store.

“It’s not for the fainthearted.”

How do I get involved?

Visitors are invited to get into the spirit of the event by dressing up in Halloween outfits.

Catering will be available, with marshmallow-toasting over a fire.

Tickets for the event can be bought from the Scone Palace website.