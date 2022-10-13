A90 drivers could face weekend delays near Perth due to roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers using the A90 southbound through Perth are being warned of potential disruption due to roadworks starting next Friday.

Road surfacing work is to begin between the Pow of Glencarse and the St Madoes overbridge in the Carse of Gowrie area over the weekend.

A contraflow system will be in place southbound on the A90 from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday.

The A90 southbound off-slip and on-slip at St Madoes will be closed for the duration of the works, with signed diversions in place.

The northbound off-slip at St Madoes will remain open.

It is hoped the works, costing £380,000, will benefit around 17,000 vehicles using the route each day.